Kari Lake is kickin' it at USAGM and its Voice of America subsidiary
DOGE isn't popular in many government quarters, but there's one where it is: The Voice of America, whose parent company, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is led by President Trump's appointee, Kari Lake, a former television journalist, of Arizona.
Lake's title is actually senior advisor to USAGM, but she's obviously calling the shots there -- and she's doing it in a DOGE-ian way.
She put out these tweets, prompting texts of delight from my sources at Voice of America:
I've been in fact-finding mode at the USAGM, & boy, am I finding a lot of nonsense that the American taxpayer shouldn't be paying for.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 14, 2025
Today, I started the process of terminating the agency's contracts with the Associated Press, Reuters, & the Agence France-Presse. This will… pic.twitter.com/iYyaPnJ9lD
MUST SEE: America, how do you feel about leasing a fancy Washington DC high-rise for a quarter of $1 billion?— Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 14, 2025
That’s exactly what the last administration did at the US Agency for Global Media.@KariLake exposes waste & corruption, and will work to root it out.
WATCH & SHARE!… pic.twitter.com/8Zs5XhKV3I
Now how would you explain that?
Take a look at the bottom half of Lake's first tweet:
Today, I started the process of terminating the agency's contracts with the Associated Press, Reuters, & the Agence France-Presse. This will save taxpayers about 53 million dollars. The purpose of our agency is to tell the American story. We don't need to outsource that responsibility to anyone else.
The real scandal is that the developer built that building with a guarantee by the federal government for the lease.— Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) March 14, 2025
I'd venture a bet that they used the future lease as proof of income to take out the loan.
Find the developer > Find the connection to USAID > Find the kick back
This kind of garbage went on because Obama-era holdouts, many of them affiliated with the Washington Post and all of them cronies, refused to be dislodged from their perches at VOA and USAGM over the past several years. They openly defied Trump and would not go.
Lake stated that they had been busy as beavers entrenching themselves to "Trump-proof" the agency, which is why she's a "senior advisor" instead of boss of bosses:
The formidable Kari Lake. Had to be appointed as a Senior Advisor because they have “Trump-proofed VOA”. https://t.co/rvqiWe2Hsp
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 15, 2025
Doesn't matter, she's still doing a heckuva job to expose waste, fraud, and abuse, and knock it out. The real journalists are cheering.
NPR, of course, "reports" that Lake is trying to starve those agencies of funds:
In Trump’s latest gift to autocrats, Elon Musk is trying to starve Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty of funds. https://t.co/92DaW6Eyw8— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 13, 2025
But it's pretty obvious that's the swamp thrashing back.
In reality, Lake is allowing reporters to report the news and forcing bribe money away from the agencies, refusing to allow it to corrupt their mission.
Who had it on their bingo card that Trump would be making journalism great again, too?
I wouldn't write this if I weren't hearing from people at VOA. Fact is, Kari Lake is kickin' it.
