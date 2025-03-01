Just who was Zelensky talking to on the phone from his limo after he was thrown out of the White House?

Is Volodymyr Zelensky somebody's little puppet?

It was a strange specter to watch the Russian state media's observation of that in response to the meeting between Zelensky and President Trump, which ended in a shouting match, and Zelensky sent home without his presidential lunch.

According to the Russian propaganda outlet RT:

Zelensky's final humiliations after live meltdown



- Sent to 'separate room'



- Trump consults Vance, advisers in Oval Office



- Refuses Zelensky's call to continue talks, told not to come back till 'ready for peace'



- Who's Zelensky calling as he quits WH in black SUV? https://t.co/qdVcSb0CjN pic.twitter.com/znjLXLXN7M — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2025

Ever interested, the Russkis got hold of more below, letting us all know that the KGB (or whatever they now call it) is still active on such matters and spying away if not paying someone off:

Menu for White House lunch in honor of Zelensky - that the honoree never got to attend after being reportedly kicked out



Highlights include rosemary roasted chicken & creme brulee



Lunch still went ahead with staffers invited to fill in seats reserved for Ukrainian delegation https://t.co/geTCM7gSaa pic.twitter.com/uiOV7IEOQk — RT (@RT_com) February 28, 2025

Nor did they ignore random ridicule:

Gotta say the Trump-Zelensky memes popping up are fire



Which ones have caught your eye? https://t.co/qdVcSb0CjN pic.twitter.com/fZHVSUKlcH — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2025

The specter of Zelensky getting on the phone right away from his limo to call someone up and tell them what happened is an interesting one, though. He's the head of state of Ukraine, but he has to call someone where people can see it? It can't wait until he gets to his hotel room?

It really does sound like he's got explaining to do to someone more important to him, and that person probably isn't President Trump.

My first guess as to who the puppetmaster on the other end of the phone line was was U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who sent 100 Labour Party operatives to the U.S. in the waning days of the U.S. election, to help try to defeat President Trump on behalf of Kamala Harris, an astonishing violation of another nation's internal affairs. The only world leader who joined him was ... Zelensky, who campaigned for Harris in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Starmer visited Trump in the White House just the day earlier, loudly proclaimed his fealty to Ukraine's cause, just before it was Zelensky's turn. After Zelensky was sent packing, his first stop on the way home was London:

❗️Zelensky happily hugs UK PM Starmer after being kicked out of White House



Reporters shout and ask ‘What’s your message to Donald Trump?’ pic.twitter.com/eko1Q6AGcY — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2025

But now we are learning that it might not have been him, or him alone, even with his E.U. ally, Ursula von der Leyen.

Other more likely players may be involved, too.

This is very serious. https://t.co/5gXHBGGIL8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 1, 2025

That's the old impeachment crew, rolling back in with a new battery, a new Wile-E-Coyote scheme to Get Trump which is one they haven't tried before.

And yes, if it's true, they should be arrested for violation of the Logan Act. Millions of lives are at stake, and billions of U.S. dollars, too. No one has a right to interfere in this way in international affairs, as if Zelensky is the only pawn they have left on the board and a rice bowl is threatened.

Rice, along with Blinken, Nuland, and Vindman, should be investigated for allegedly violating the Logan Act by acting as foreign agents and undermining U.S. interests. Specifically, if they advised Zelenskyy to take a firm stance during today's meeting.pic.twitter.com/IVRaN2yzBF — James Sears (@havemoremoney) March 1, 2025

Supporting this theory, note that they were ready for their press appearances, after the blowout:

Yesterday, Susan Rice said of the Trump-Zelensky meeting, "There is no question this was a set up." She revealed full knowledge of the mineral agreement, complained that it didn't include "concrete" security agrees (meaning, apparently, commitment of US troops on the ground if… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2025

And Rice seemed to know the non-public terms of the deal, which Zelensky would have known, too:

HOW DOES SUSAN RICE KNOW ALL THE TERMS OF THE MINERALS DEAL?



Sure sounds like she's been talking to foreign leaders behind Trump's back!https://t.co/Ie6sWBIU90 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 1, 2025

This from September is disturbing, if true, too:

Jesse Waters asking the right questions about Ryan Routh. Kinzinger, Vindman, and Nuland need to come forward and explain their contact and involvement with Routh now… pic.twitter.com/sbgOWNaGTl — @amuse (@amuse) September 17, 2024

Elon Musk has pointed out that a DOGE audit of Ukraine aid would be a good thing at about this point and he's right. Follow the money, because something very unsavory is going on with this bizarre chapter in U.S. diplomacy.

Is Zelensky serving another master? If he is, he's chosen poorly, as Victor Davis Hanson observes:

Ten bad takeaways from the Zelenskyy blow-up



1. Zelenskyy does not grasp—or deliberately ignores—the bitter truth: those with whom he feels most affinity (Western globalists, the American Left, the Europeans) have little power in 2025 to help him. And those with whom he… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) March 1, 2025

But he's also going to be a problem for as long as he's in office. That pretty well tells the rest of us that it's time for him to go. He needs to be thrown out of office, not just the White House.

