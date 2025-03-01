« Patel and Bongino: will the FBI survive?
March 1, 2025

Just who was Zelensky talking to on the phone from his limo after he was thrown out of the White House?

By Monica Showalter

Is Volodymyr Zelensky somebody's little puppet?

It was a strange specter to watch the Russian state media's observation of that in response to the meeting between Zelensky and President Trump, which ended in a shouting match, and Zelensky sent home without his presidential lunch.

According to the Russian propaganda outlet RT:

Ever interested, the Russkis got hold of more below, letting us all know that the KGB (or whatever they now call it) is still active on such matters and spying away if not paying someone off:

Nor did they ignore random ridicule:

The specter of Zelensky getting on the phone right away from his limo to call someone up and tell them what happened is an interesting one, though. He's the head of state of Ukraine, but he has to call someone where people can see it? It can't wait until he gets to his hotel room? 

It really does sound like he's got explaining to do to someone more important to him, and that person probably isn't President Trump.

My first guess as to who the puppetmaster on the other end of the phone line was was U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who sent 100 Labour Party operatives to the U.S. in the waning days of the U.S. election, to help try to defeat President Trump on behalf of Kamala Harris, an astonishing violation of another nation's internal affairs. The only world leader who joined him was ... Zelensky, who campaigned for Harris in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Starmer visited Trump in the White House just the day earlier, loudly proclaimed his fealty to Ukraine's cause, just before it was Zelensky's turn. After Zelensky was sent packing, his first stop on the way home was London:

But now we are learning that it might not have been him, or him alone, even with his E.U. ally, Ursula von der Leyen.

Other more likely players may be involved, too.

That's the old impeachment crew, rolling back in with a new battery, a new Wile-E-Coyote scheme to Get Trump which is one they haven't tried before.

And yes, if it's true, they should be arrested for violation of the Logan Act. Millions of lives are at stake, and billions of U.S. dollars, too. No one has a right to interfere in this way in international affairs, as if Zelensky is the only pawn they have left on the board and a rice bowl is threatened.

Supporting this theory, note that they were ready for their press appearances, after the blowout:

And Rice seemed to know the non-public terms of the deal, which Zelensky would have known, too:

This from September is disturbing, if true, too:

Elon Musk has pointed out that a DOGE audit of Ukraine aid would be a good thing at about this point and he's right. Follow the money, because something very unsavory is going on with this bizarre chapter in U.S. diplomacy.

Is Zelensky serving another master? If he is, he's chosen poorly, as Victor Davis Hanson observes:

But he's also going to be a problem for as long as he's in office. That pretty well tells the rest of us that it's time for him to go. He needs to be thrown out of office, not just the White House.

Image: X screen shot, meme

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com