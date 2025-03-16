In the UK, rape gangs are OK, pictures of women sans hijabs not so much

In Iran, many women risk years in prison -- or death — trying to assert their right to live without having to wear a chador, or long head covering, often informally called a 'hijab' in the West.

Meanwhile, in formerly Jolly Olde England, Labour Party Members of Parliament are proposing that possessing images of Muslim women without their hijabs should be made a criminal offense.

You read that right. Unfortunately.

Something called the "Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee" is proposing that a picture of a Muslim woman without a religious headscarf, taken without her consent, should be considered “non-consensual intimate images” and be treated as seriously as child sex abuse material.

Abominable.

“Owning images of Muslim women without their hijab should be a criminal offence, Labour M.P.s propose,” GB News recently reported.

The committee says that English law currently defines an “intimate” image as one which shows its subject fully or partially nude, engaging in a sexual act, or using the bathroom.

But recently, the Labour-led group has claimed that abuse should also “include material that is considered ‘culturally intimate’ for the victim, such as a Muslim woman being pictured without her hijab.”

It added:

The Government should expand the legal definition to include such images.

Make no mistake, this isn’t in defense of Muslim women, it is outright pandering to the burgeoning population of Muslim men, many of whom historically view — and treat — their women as property. In fact, it is a slap to the veil-covered faces of the countless Muslim women who would like to free themselves from the dictates of an actual patriarchy.

So, the Labour Party, like all the others in Britain, ignores the heinous actions of gang-rape gangs and the nearly incessant sexual assault of young girls in towns throughout Britain, and instead chooses to equate seeing an adult Muslim woman’s chin or earlobe with hardcore child pornography.

There is no word in the English language to adequately describe that level of perversion and insanity.

Pedophiles, rapists, and other criminals run wild across the U.K. … and authorities routinely let it happen, doing nothing.

But, in the future, if you dare to possess a photo of a (Muslim) woman sans hijab, face uncovered and lifted towards the sun, you might pay a heavy price.

Britain is effed. Indeed, you can’t spell f*c*ed without the U.K.

Image: James Gordon, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 Deed

