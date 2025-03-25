In California, an anguished Dem base urges its politicians to be more crazy

The headline at SFGATE, a San Francisco news website, grabbed my attention: “‘Fear and anger’: California town halls are not going well for Democrats, either.” My assumption upon reading that was that people are showing up at Democrat town halls and begging the politicians to start focusing on serious bread-and-butter issues rather than fighting to keep illegal gangsters in America or to chop off children’s genitals.

But then I clicked on the link and saw the article’s picture: In the front, there’s a man in a mask, matched by a woman in the back who is also wearing a mask. There’s one other man in the picture who looks surprisingly normal. And finally, there are eight raddled, extremely sad-looking middle-aged women (and yes, I’m assuming everyone’s gender). Maybe these people aren’t the sane Democrats crying out for political moderation; maybe they’re the base...

All questions were put to rest when I saw the author’s byline—“Cannabis editor”—and read the first paragraph, which ascribes to all Americans the anguish that plagues the Democrat base:

Americans are increasingly concerned about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s gutting of the federal government, with polls showing a majority of people want Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency cuts to be stopped or slowed down. That’s left Republicans largely avoiding constituents, but it also hasn’t been good news for Democrats in California. California Democrats were lambasted at a series of town halls over the past week, with constituents demanding the party do more to stand up to billionaire Musk’s cuts to government services.

Yup, these are the people who reject the entire notion that the government needs an audit because even its valid functions have been mired in corruption and inefficiency. These are the ones who can’t point to any way in which Elon Musk is enriching himself (he did much better under Democrat control because of the money steered to “green energy” initiatives) but who are convinced that he’s somehow lining his pockets by exposing the corruption and inefficiency that leech away taxpayers’ hard-earned money. These are the ones who believe that it’s undemocratic for a candidate to promise to clean up government abuse, to get elected with strong majorities in the popular vote and the Electoral College, and then to exercise the president’s constitutional authority to review and make more efficient (and legal) the agencies under his purview.

In other words, the people showing up at these town halls are the base, and they want more of the good stuff that the Democrats have been selling.

The Cannabis editor (real name Lester Black) describes one angry South Bay resident demanding of Rep. Ro Khanna, “I want to know why in the world the Democratic Party hasn’t fought yet?” Black also quotes the OC Register to describe over 1,000 demoralized people who heard from their new Representative, David Min, that he, too, is feeling “the same anxiety, fear and anger that so many of you expressed to me.” And, writes Black, per the Los Angeles Times, a Los Angeles resident told Rep. Gil Cisneros, “I just wish that the [elected] Democrats would match my anger and my fear.”

The SFGATE article notes that Republicans are avoiding town halls but forgets to add that this is in large part because organized mobs of Democrats are disrupting them. But the real energy, again, is at the Democrat town halls. What’s important, however, is to understand the nature of that energy, whether disheartened or seemingly on the rampage.

What appears to be happening is that when Democrats hold real town halls, the base is dispirited, as described above. The only positive energy seems to be at the Bernie Sanders/AOC roadshow—except that might not be real energy at all.

According to data analysis, the attendees at the Sanders/AOC rallies aren’t organic. Instead, significant numbers are paid professional protestors, with ActBlue and USAID money funding their groupie status. (The fact that these are professional activists, though, doesn’t mean they don’t represent a threat. Ben Shapiro has a very good analysis about how and why Bernie and AOC are reverting to Marxism’s economic roots.)

What is very clear is that, whether paid or self-motivated, the Democrat base has its priorities: It wants big government, even if that government is deeply corrupt and inefficient; it wants to destroy wealth creators in America, even if that means destroying the very industries the base once worshipped; it wants to keep gangbangers and terrorists in America; and it wants to continue the sexual mutilation of children.

Currently, none of these are winning issues. What we have to wish is that Trump’s success continues to marginalize Democrats so that even the Sanders/AOC AstroTurf cannot create a winning party.

The Democrats are wandering through the desert in a way akin to the 40-year exile God once imposed upon the Children of Israel. God did so to rid the Israelites of their slave mentality and the pagan beliefs they picked up during their time in Egypt. Thousands of years later, the American voters have exiled the Democrats to rid them of their social, political, and economic lunacy. The question is whether a 40-year political exile will be long enough to do the job.

Image by Grok.