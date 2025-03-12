In Brazil, they have to destroy the environment to ‘save’ it

There’s a famous quotation about the town of Bến Tre, a Viet Cong stronghold, that was at the center of the Tet Offensive. According to Peter Arnett, an unnamed major told him “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.” That quotation may not be real, but what is real is the news that Brazil is destroying tens of thousands of acres of rainforest to prepare for the upcoming COP30 climate summit, which will be held this November in Belém. Apparently, they have to destroy the rainforest, so that the climatistas can save it.

Even the pro-climate change BBC was shocked:

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November. The state government touts the highway’s “sustainable” credentials, but some locals and conservationists are outraged at the environmental impact.

The same article reminds readers that we’ve been told for decades now that the rainforest is absolutely essential to the planet’s health. Without it, we’ll have more deadly CO2 and less biodiversity.

Here’s video of the huge scar that the climate crowd needs to cut into the earth so that it can boast about having its annual climate convention in a place that needs to be unscarred:

Climate insanity: "A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit..."



So let me get this straight: The climate cult is literally paving paradise, destroying nature all to build a… pic.twitter.com/D4qALYuId2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 12, 2025

This isn’t the first time that the climate crowd has had to “destroy old growth forest in order to save it.” For years, it turns out that Maine has been destroying its old-growth forests (i.e., CO2 absorbers and biodiversity engines) to build solar farms (i.e., hideous, Chinese-manufactured seas of non-biodegradable chemicals and plastics):

The number of large solar farms in Maine is increasing quickly, prompting some residents and conservation groups to worry about the development cutting deeper into forests. [snip] The stakes for the siting of solar farms are increasing given Maine’s statutory target of 80 percent clean energy by 2030 and a recent rapid increase in solar development often requiring the clearing of many acres. [snip] It’s not yet known how many solar projects require cutting of trees, but it’s clear that many have. Based on the incomplete dataset, developers for 19 sites estimated they would need to clear a combined total of about 696 acres. That total does not include the number of acres being cleared by what will be Maine’s largest solar farm. Longroad Energy’s Three Corners Project, which is under construction in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township, estimates it will need to clear 690 acres of vegetation and trees for its solar panels. The entire site is 926 acres.

All these so-called clean energy initiatives have disastrous effects on wildlife, whether it’s cutting down rainforests or old-growth forests, destroying whales’ echo-location abilities, shredding and frying birds, or creating vast graveyards of unrecyclable windmills.

Those whom Lenin allegedly called “useful idiots,” that is, the credulous followers of leftist doctrine, probably don’t know about this destruction. We all know, though, those who drive leftist policy are fully aware of it. However, for them, implementing climate change mandates is a necessary predicate to taking over world economies and most human activities—so the climate show must go on, no matter how many acres of irreplaceable natural habitats are destroyed.

Image: X screen grab.