Hunter Biden hotfoots it to a luxury vacation in South Africa, seemingly to avoid a deposition on his claimed poverty

Do the Bidens ever change?
Less than two months after Joe Biden issued them all a slew of blanket multi-year pardons for unspecified but obviously abundant crimes, Hunter Biden is back to his old ways.
According to Miranda Devine of the New York Post, citing photographs taken by activist Laura Loomer:
Hunter Biden fled last week to South Africa for a luxury vacation — with round-the-clock Secret Service protection — avoiding a grueling deposition scheduled for this week in a California lawsuit.
Ziegler’s lawyers alleged to the court last week that Hunter had fled to South Africa to potentially “avoid his deposition in this case,” which was set for this week, after originally being planned for February.
“He was in South Africa before the judge even decided the case,” Ziegler said Friday. “That means he is assuming his daddy’s appointee is gonna rubber stamp what he wants.”
So he's too poor to continue his junk harassment suit against former Trump official Garrett Ziegler, but he's not too poor to take himself onto a luxury vacay with his latest wife and most recent child, who is Navy Joan's younger stepsister, complete with a full Secret Service entourage in tow.
Devine continued:
Loomer cites local sources who claim that Hunter is traveling with 18 agents — three shifts of four agents plus six backup agents — who are staying at a nearby four-star hotel, collecting per-diem payments for meals and renting two cars.
The cost to the taxpayer potentially would be a half-million dollars, at a time when the Secret Service is stretched thin.
The basis for the protection is pretty skeevy, too -- Biden extended it for six months after his exit from office even though Congress authorizes it only for presidential children under the age of 16. Biden wrote in an exception for Hunter.
But Hunter's claims to poverty to the judge rather stand out. Hunter says nobody wants to buy his blow-pipe 'masterpieces' now that old dad is out of office. More curiously still, 60 Minutes hasn't come calling to do an admiring follow-up to its previous news story practically claiming the former (maybe) drug addict was a budding Michelangelo.
He dropped his junk suit against Ziegler over a laptop matter because he didn't have a leg to stand on and it was costly. But he had plenty of cash left over to hotfoot it over to South Africa on a U.S.-subsidized trip, what with all the Secret Service in tow.
Did he need that many because of all the crime in that country? Was he really just hunkering down to avoid court dates?
Or was he all in for the prestige look, the better to do some of his customary business deals with the skeevy government there in the Biden tradition? South Africa's been quite a pariah state lately with the South African ambassador recently thrown out of the U.S. based on his unprofessional Trump derangement syndrome. Was Hunter in South Africa to make corrupt deals on behalf of the Biden machine in anticipation of the day the Democrats retake power? Is Hunter now a "diamond expert," in the same way he became a sudden energy expert in Ukraine? It's not known what he's up to other than high-end shopping as the Post reports, as of now, but it's the first thing that comes to mind.
Whatever it is, it's disgusting, Biden activity in all its tawdry glory. How convenient for them that the U.S. doesn't have an extradition treaty with that country.
Seems none of them has learned a thing from the recent exposures of their corrupt activities or understands how that fueled the political resurrection of President Trump. The fresh start they all got from their blanket pardons didn't serve as a clean slate to go straight after a long stretch of crooked behaviors, it was just a fresh page to keep on doing what they always do.
As Ziegler said, the Secret Service protection ought to be yanked based on Hunter's misleading statements to the court.
How 'bout it, DOGE? This looks like an obvious one.