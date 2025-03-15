Hunter Biden hotfoots it to a luxury vacation in South Africa, seemingly to avoid a deposition on his claimed poverty

Do the Bidens ever change?

Less than two months after Joe Biden issued them all a slew of blanket multi-year pardons for unspecified but obviously abundant crimes, Hunter Biden is back to his old ways.

According to Miranda Devine of the New York Post, citing photographs taken by activist Laura Loomer:

Hunter Biden fled last week to South Africa for a luxury vacation — with round-the-clock Secret Service protection — avoiding a grueling deposition scheduled for this week in a California lawsuit. Ziegler’s lawyers alleged to the court last week that Hunter had fled to South Africa to potentially “avoid his deposition in this case,” which was set for this week, after originally being planned for February. “He was in South Africa before the judge even decided the case,” Ziegler said Friday. “That means he is assuming his daddy’s appointee is gonna rubber stamp what he wants.”

So he's too poor to continue his junk harassment suit against former Trump official Garrett Ziegler, but he's not too poor to take himself onto a luxury vacay with his latest wife and most recent child, who is Navy Joan's younger stepsister, complete with a full Secret Service entourage in tow.

Devine continued:

Loomer cites local sources who claim that Hunter is traveling with 18 agents — three shifts of four agents plus six backup agents — who are staying at a nearby four-star hotel, collecting per-diem payments for meals and renting two cars. The cost to the taxpayer potentially would be a half-million dollars, at a time when the Secret Service is stretched thin.