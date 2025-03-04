Hate-filled Democrats to come armed with eggs to Trump's address to Congress, vowing to disrupt it -Axios

President Trump is making a joint address to Congress this evening, and Democrats have decided to be themselves so that they can, in the immortal phrase of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "do what they do."

This is from Axios:

Democratic lawmakers are discussing a litany of options to protest at President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, including through outright disruption, a half dozen House Democrats told Axios. Why it matters: Some of these tactics go beyond their leaders' recommendation that members bring guests hurt by Trump and DOGE. ... A wide array of props — including noisemakers — has also been floated: Signs with anti-Trump or anti-DOGE messages — just as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) held up a sign during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech last year that said "war criminal."

Eggs or empty egg cartons to highlight how inflation is driving up the price of eggs.

Pocket constitutions to make the case that Trump has been violating the Constitution by shutting down congressionally authorized agencies.

Hand clappers, red cards like those held up to express disagreement at town halls, and various other props have also been discussed.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry was hearing roughly the same thing:

DEVELOPING: Democrats are planning a stunt at tonight's State of the Union involving egg cartons to protest what they say is Trump's lack of a plan to combat the bird flu and eggflation ... developing ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 4, 2025

Which is completely disgusting, coming to a presidential speech with a pocketful or more likely, a basket full of eggs, as if there were no intention to throw them, the whole idea supposedly being to protest the price of eggs, as if Democrats didn't cause this by slaughtering all the chickens over bird flu, even the obviously healthy ones unlikely to come into contact with diseased avians.

Eggs? Presidential speech? I can hear their gigglings 3,000 miles away from Washington, here in California. We know what they like to do with eggs at large gatherings.

It calls to mind their historic habit of flinging poop and bags of urine at rallies, something they once had to be explicitly told they were not allowed to do, owing to all the biohazards likely to affect police charged with keeping order once they got going.

It's an amazingly childish and obnoxious thing to do, and given the waste of good food, likely to backfire, given the amount of public disgust it's likely to generate. Most Americans don't have cash to waste on expensive and scarce eggs to make political points. But neither apes in zoos, nor toddlers in high chairs, ever think of these things. That's about the level we're at right now as that out-of-ideas party goes downhill and reverts to throwing their food.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X