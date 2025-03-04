« A new malaise, and a new cure
March 4, 2025

Hate-filled Democrats to come armed with eggs to Trump's address to Congress, vowing to disrupt it -Axios

By Monica Showalter

President Trump is making a joint address to Congress this evening, and Democrats have decided to be themselves so that they can, in the immortal phrase of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "do what they do."

This is from Axios:

Democratic lawmakers are discussing a litany of options to protest at President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, including through outright disruption, a half dozen House Democrats told Axios.

Why it matters: Some of these tactics go beyond their leaders' recommendation that members bring guests hurt by Trump and DOGE.

...

A wide array of props — including noisemakers — has also been floated:

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry was hearing roughly the same thing:

Which is completely disgusting, coming to a presidential speech with a pocketful or more likely, a basket full of eggs, as if there were no intention to throw them, the whole idea supposedly being to protest the price of eggs, as if Democrats didn't cause this by slaughtering all the chickens over bird flu, even the obviously healthy ones unlikely to come into contact with diseased avians.

Eggs? Presidential speech? I can hear their gigglings 3,000 miles away from Washington, here in California. We know what they like to do with eggs at large gatherings.

It calls to mind their historic habit of flinging poop and bags of urine at rallies, something they once had to be explicitly told they were not allowed to do, owing to all the biohazards likely to affect police charged with keeping order once they got going.

It's an amazingly childish and obnoxious thing to do, and given the waste of good food, likely to backfire, given the amount of public disgust it's likely to generate. Most Americans don't have cash to waste on expensive and scarce eggs to make political points. But neither apes in zoos, nor toddlers in high chairs, ever think of these things. That's about the level we're at right now as that out-of-ideas party goes downhill and reverts to throwing their food.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X

