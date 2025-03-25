‘Gruesome’ trans-ing of animals is the key to fine-tuning trans ‘care’

To invoke the second of Thomas Sowell’s three-question-rebuttal to destroy a leftist position: “At what cost?”

From Greg Piper’s new report at Just the News comes a welcome update: DOGE is reportedly putting a stop (at least a temporary one) to the “gruesome” trans-ing of little creatures who were unfortunate enough to find themselves under the ownership of Big Pharma while Anthony Fauci sat as the director of the NIAID, the latter having the legal authority to greenlight and fund unethical experimentation, which, spoiler alert, he did.

The White Coat Waste Project shared its latest FOIA production exclusively with Just the News, the protocol from a University of California San Diego study of ‘androgen effects on the reproductive neuroendocrine axis’ in mice that were ‘gonadectomized,’ injected with testosterone and decapitated.

(Gonadectomized means a removal of either the testes in a male, or the ovaries in a female.)

The purpose of the sick experiments was to fine-tune trans “care” for humans, and often included other testing, like “sex-party drugs” after hormone doses. Naturally, $cience needs to know how much is too much when it comes time to mixing synthetic hormones and illegal, recreational drugs; we wouldn’t want to get in the way of a “transitioning” individual and their ecstasy at a fetish sex fest! (Imagine if all these talents and minds went to pursuits more pure—what a world it would be.)

Here’s a clip from what an expert witness revealed before a congressional committee about the “research” last month:

Just when you thought you knew everything about Anthony Fauci…



He also authorized more than $200 million of YOUR money for transgender animal studies.



From today’s @GOPoversight hearing… pic.twitter.com/SImpc2DY30 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) February 6, 2025

So the development of “therapies” and medication dosing schedules that precede the irreparable sexual mutilation (both physical and mental) of hurting people undergoing a serious identity crisis, requires grotesque treatment of a living being.

How ironic, and repetitive. The “lab rat” dynamic doesn't end, the rats just get replaced.

Again, as Sowell famously quipped, “At what cost?” If the cost of “transitioning” requires the horrific abuse of defenseless animals, over whom humans are to be responsible stewards, is it worth it? Furthermore, is it even justified? Can we even ask those questions of those without a moral compass and expect a reasonable answer? No, no, and no.

