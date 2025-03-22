Gangs or judges: perhaps they can both lose?

President Trump has ejected several plane loads of some of the worst gangbangers on the planet. They’re currently residing in a real prison, one without the protection of the ACLU. They FAFOd and aren’t enjoying the experience.

A judge ordered Trump to bring them back. He chose otherwise. That no single district court judge should be able to determine the foreign policy of America seems obvious. That murderous, terrorist barbarians should not be admitted, nor allowed to remain, in America seems equally obvious. That federal judges and Dems should want them to remain seems par for the course.

With legal wrangling beyond our control, let’s consider why sane Americans delight in the removal of gangbangers.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Gangbangers do not obey the law, nor the social compact, nor any rule of civilized behavior. This gives them significant advantages. Rape, extortion, assault, arson, torture, murder are their daily bread. This is a real problem for Normal Americans in a nation with some semblance of the rule of law, because that means due process for illegal alien gangbangers. Practically, it means the police are helpless unless and until gangbangers violate some specific statute.

Even then, particularly in blue cities and states, police may not be allowed to arrest them, Soros prosecutors surely won’t charge them, and even if they did judges won’t hold them on bail, will either dismiss the charges or if by some miracle they’re convicted, will impose nothing resembling an effective sentence.

The real issue is disturbing. Imagine you’re Joe suburban average with a middle-class home and family and two vehicles. You’re forced on the defense. You must protect those people and assets. A couple of gangbangers have taken offense because that’s what they do, and they’re engaging in an escalating campaign of terror against you. It began with verbal harassment and threats, broken windows on your vehicles, gang graffiti on your home and frequent drive-bys to turn up the pressure.

You’ve called the police, over and over, but all they can do is occasionally stop the gangbangers after they’ve driven past, and ultimately, let them go. They tell you what you already know. Until they break the law, and the police can prove it, there’s nothing they can do. A few officers do their best to give you some extra patrol, but they’re under-staffed and they can’t be there around the clock. The thugs can.

You have to defend a fixed location not designed for defense. The thugs know that and escalate with a few rounds fired through your walls and windows.

What are your options? You know that fighting back against a single gangster will bring the whole gang down on you, and they’ll immediately escalate to murdering you and your family. They’ll laugh at, and respond violently to, verbal threats. Unless you can cut off any possible trail back to you by eliminating the few who initially took offense, you’ll be fighting off them all. If you choose that alternative, you’ll have to be prepared to do it early and immediately. You’ll need the training, tactics and equipment to immediately kill—yes kill—the few without any possibility of being caught and without any possibility of evidence leading back to you. You’ll not only have to kill them, you’ll have to disappear their bodies so no one will ever know what happened to them. You’ll have to do it in a way that won’t provoke a thought in the minds of feral gangsters you could have been involved.

If you make the slightest mistake, the police will absolutely arrest you, you’ll absolutely be prosecuted, and if convicted, will share prison space with the pals of the gangsters you killed.

Very few will be able to take advantage of that tactic, which leaves you on the defense. Your only reasonable response will be to flee, to uproot your life, utterly change everything about you and your family and move somewhere they’ll be unlikely to find you—ever. Doing that means the gangsters will probably focus on your remaining family and friends to get to you. That sort of vanishing act is possible, but again, few have the knowledge, means and ability to pull it off, and the government is not going to help.

Remember, you’re dealing with savage, demonic, barbarian scum who revel in atrocities, and whose prestige within their tribe is largely determined by who is most demonic.

With those chilling thoughts in mind, and understanding you’re not Rambo, and neither is Rambo, do you now understand why every sane American is cheering Trump’s removal of those demons? Do you now understand how Dems and their cherry-picked judges are in league with demons?

But that doesn’t affect me! Tren de Aragua is established in Montana and Wyoming. We’re all affected. The gangbangers just haven’t focused on most of us—yet.

Pray Trump, and America, wins. Pray leftist judges don’t.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.