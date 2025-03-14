Full-throated support for DOGE comes from an unexpected quarter

Democrats are deeply offended that a couple of billionaires—that would be Trump and Musk—are investigating how the government spends (or, more accurately, abuses) taxpayer money. They like to imply that, somehow or other, with each new exposure of heinous waste, Trump and Musk are pocketing the savings. The fact that Democrats cannot prove this, because it isn’t happening, infuriates them even more.

The Democrats’ fury is so great that it’s impossible for them to celebrate actual savings. Rather than seeing the fact that fraudsters are being caught (I mean, real fraudsters who collected Social Security or Medicare for dead people), they’re insisting they any diminution in the debt must have resulted from Trump and Musk leaving poor, old vets dying in the street. Show them that this isn’t so, and the pushback is unreal. And I mean unreal in terms of both volume (shrilly loud) and content (unrelated to reality).

However, new evidence has come to light showing that the Democrats weren’t always deeply opposed to saving money. It turns out that, if you want them to get on board with the DOGE idea of ending government waste, the savings must be promised by someone they trust—perhaps, Obama. And even more importantly, the task of wiping out government waste must be assigned to someone who will most assuredly refrain from acting—and who better for that than Joe Biden?

So, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to share the following video with those of your Democrat friends who are collapsing in anguish over DOGE’s exposing waste and corruption, to help them understand that what’s happening is a good thing. Just don’t bother going next level by explaining to them that, by assigning the ever-ineffective Biden to the task, Obama intentionally set up the project to ensure that, for the Democrats and other fraudsters, the good times would keep on rolling. (Biden learned from the master, because he did the same thing when he appointed Kamala as his border czar.)

OMG this is not AI, it's real. It's a must watch.



2011. Obama announces a DOGE department and puts Joe Biden in charge of it! 😂



"Nobody messes with Joe." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/obGsYHzmMr — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025

Having watched that video, I am seriously glad that I no longer have to pay attention to Obama. As I wrote many years ago, it’s hard to imagine a more dishonest man.

Image: X screen grab.