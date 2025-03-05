From Ukraine to transgender sports, the left is behaving badly against Trump

When I watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s petulance in the Oval Office, it brought to mind Hakeem Jefferies, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Adam Schiff, Chris Murphy, J.B. Pritzker, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and more.

Any one of them could have put on the same holier-than-thou act in attempt to up-show President Trump.

Like clockwork, legacy (USAID-funded) media presented, as Dan Bongino likes to say; ‘a’ story, not ‘the’ story. An ambush, their script had them repeat ad infinitum, casting dispersions on the president, Vice President Vance, or, as Zelensky called him – b*tch, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Anyone with half a brain (which admittedly rules out much of the Leftist base) could see Zelensky pushing the president and the vice president on issues that had previously been discussed were “not” part of the day’s events.

Security guarantees, troops, more money, and insistence that peace could only come if Vladimir Putin was made to crawl over broken glass to kiss Zelensky’s, err, ahh, ring. O.K., that last section isn’t exactly how Zelensky phrased it.

Closer to home, Democrats are hell-bent on opposing anything that Donald Trump and Republicans do, including universally opposing a bill banning transgender men competing in girls/women’s sports. They’re making the rounds on, ahem, news shows proclaiming that Republicans are eliminating Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, in spite of the House-passed Reconciliation Bill not saying anything about these programs.

Renegades throughout the bureaucratic state are “resisting” the president, his duly nominated cabinet heads and the DOGE team.

Minimally insubordination, and possible acts of treason being committed in some of the Intelligence Agencies (as Schumer say’s – they have seven ways of Sunday to get you).

Lastly, we see feckless European Leftists embracing Zelenskyy with promises of, more money, troops and to develop a “coalition of the willing” in an effort to destroy Putin and Russia, although no one will outline what victory actually looks like, or explain what Putin’s response might be if the U.K., France, or Germany puts troops on the ground.

As Donald Trump is proposing peace, and implementing positive policies at home and abroad, the Left is doing everything they can to derail his success. A thousand more dead soldiers is but a small price to pay in an effort to kneecap President Trump.

As we watch the Democrats and Global Left get dumber and dumber, we must be vigilant to the harm that they might effect, in an effort to lay blame of President Trump.

Fires, bird-flu, other pandemics, air traffic control disasters, dead children, dead old people, power outages, polluted waterways, infected meats/poultry, and more.

Interestingly, I saw a photo of hundreds of empty water bottles next to an empty trash can in what was presumably a national park. Obviously staged, as I can’t imagine hundreds of people suddenly thinking that they didn’t have to hit the trash can, because two dozen people out of several hundred lost their jobs in a cost-cutting layoff.

Expect to see more (many more) staged atrocities in an effort to make the president and Republicans look bad.

If the Democrats had an affirmative platform to run on, they’d run on it.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License