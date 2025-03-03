Fired bureaucrats prove how parasitic they are and make moves to run for office

If you thought that Elon Musk and DOGE slashing and burning their way through the federal agencies would mean that the taxpayer was finally rid of parasitic bureaucrats offering nothing to the American people, then think again.

Those same leeches, gorging themselves at the publicly-funded trough—did you hear about the man who received a hefty paycheck for thirty-four years from the Social Security Administration without working “a single hour” for the agency, and now receives a lifetime pension, courtesy of you and me?—many of whom lost their jobs because they couldn’t write one email detailing five small things they did over the past week, are now shifting gears and mounting political campaigns in runs for office.

Here’s the story, from a report by Samantha-Jo Roth at The Washington Examiner:

Thousands of federal workers have been fired in recent weeks, primarily those with probationary status. The layoffs come amid a downsizing of the federal workforce, with the Trump administration focusing on finding ways to rein in government spending. The firings sparked an increase in posts to a Reddit channel for federal government workers, which urged those who were frustrated and recently laid off to refocus their fury and consider running for public office instead. In the last week, at least seven different threads have popped up with hundreds of comments.

These people really don’t want to get a real job—or perhaps, they’re entirely incapable. (I happen to suspect it’s both.)

Could it be more obvious that these individuals are a net negative in the economy, and have no intention of taking public service seriously? Since when are you entitled to a job if the employer is downsizing, especially when your job is a taxpayer-subsidized position? Don’t forget, each and every government salary is propped up by people working real jobs in the public sector.

Do these dopes even understand what a “probationary period” is? It’s a stint of time to determine if the two parties (employer and employee) want to move forward, and contractually, allows either party the right to decline a continued professional relationship “without repercussion if the relationship is not compatible.”

But… there’s more:

Run For Something, a progressive group that recruits and trains first-time Democratic candidates to run for office, said it has seen a major spike in people signing up to run since the DOGE cuts began. About 20,000 people have signed up to run for office since the beginning of the year.

God help us.

Image from Grok.