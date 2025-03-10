Female cop who slept her way through Tennessee police department and walked away with half a million gets new job, thanks to government

I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that just maybe, hiring hyper-dysfunctional employees who have a penchant for slutting it up with the rest of the staff isn’t going to end well.

Remember Maegan Hall? The dweeby, big-foreheaded female cop that slept her way through a Tennessee police department, participating in group sex and hooking up with married men? You should, because this dorky mug isn’t exactly forgettable:

i wonder where she is rn pic.twitter.com/b9isTIyBER — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 26, 2024

If you recall, Hall was also married, and the scandal hit the little town of La Vergne quite hard—it seemed pretty clear that Hall was just doing what a lot of insecure women do when they go to work in male-dominated fields, but that didn’t stop her from refusing to accept culpability, instead dodging responsibility and accusing her higher-ups and colleagues of “grooming” her. She filed a lawsuit, and eventually walked away with a settlement of half a million dollars. (The city stressed that the sum would not be paid for using taxpayer dollars but an insurance provider…but who pays for the insurance bill when it goes up after a claim? The taxpayers.)

Any employer in their right mind would avoid Hall like the plague—seriously, who would bring on a woman that has a history of happily whoring it up with colleagues, before crying foul and suing them for her gross and irresponsible decisions and actions? But somehow, Hall has in fact found employment… in another position that demands trust. Wondering how after all Hall has done she’s able to work in an environment that requires integrity? Well, in a completely unsurprising turn of events, Hall’s new gig as a pharmacy technician is in large part thanks to… drum roll please… the government.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Hall was previously working as a pharmacy tech before her doomed stint as the police department’s favorite female cop, but in Tennessee, a pharmacy technician’s license expires after two years—Hall reportedly joined the La Vergne force in 2018, and unless she maintained her license while “busy” with her police “work,” she’s obviously been re-licensed by the state’s Department of Health.

One of the licensing requirements includes an application with a “statement of competency”—now call me crazy, but if you’re someone who has taken backshots in a cop car from on multiple occasions by multiple men while on duty, you’re not exactly a competent and trustworthy person.

Legitimizing and licensing corruption, debauchery, and ineptitude—all in a day’s work for a government bureaucrat!

