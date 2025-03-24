Eurologic: Danes, other Europeans, vow to fight back against America by ... not buying their arms

Among Western Europe's preening princeling elites, they don't understand human nature very well.

They also don't understand President Trump.

So we see silly thinking like this, from a German businessman who seems pretty plugged into the thinking of Europe's elites:

The US is openly threatening Denmark and Greenland.



The aggressive rhetoric of the Americans can no longer be distinguished from that of russia.

Both justify territorial claims with security interests and exert open pressure.



Europe must immediately stop all orders for weapons… https://t.co/E5rwyd2nCZ — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) March 24, 2025

O.K., let's unpack this: Europe is on the verge of being attacked by the U.S.

And the solution is: Stop arming up.

Don't buy American advanced weapons. That'll chase the threat away.

Which doesn't exactly sound like they're in the midst of a threat, the way, say Ukraine was three years ago. Once the shellings started, did anyone in Ukraine say that they shouldn't get their hands on every Russian weapon they could?

Even buying them with money from Russia means more Russian dead bodies for Vlad Putin. When you buy something, you get something -- in this case, arms to defend yourself from invaders.

But this Euroloon would rather Denmark signal its displeasure with President Trump's ideas about buying Greenland, which he calls 'threats' by boycotting American arms. Denmark without fancy American weapons -- what a battle strategy for stopping the Yankee invaders. Not buying arms -- that'll stop 'em!

I'm not sure he understands why nations buy arms. He seems to think arms purchases are welfare subsidies and he's urging Denmark to withold them.

A closer look at what they are saying in Denmark itself is similar, but has a paranoid flavor.

According to Business Insider:

The chairman of Denmark's parliamentary defense committee said he regrets choosing the F-35 for his country, citing fears that the US may threaten to cease support for the fighter. "As one of the decision-makers behind Denmark's purchase of F-35s, I regret it," Rasmus Jarlov, a member of parliament for the center-right Conservative People's Party, wrote on social media on Wednesday. Jarlov was addressing rumors that the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II may have a "kill-switch" that allows Washington to remotely disable F-35s purchased by US allies. The Pentagon said on Tuesday that the stealth fighter does not have such a feature. But the Danish MP isn't convinced. "We obviously cannot take your word for it," Jarlov wrote in his post.

Instead of boycotting American arms to teach America a lesson like the Euro-German, this guy wants to boycott American arms because he thinks the Pentagon either won't service the advanced weaponry, or secretly has a "kill switch" to stop the jets midair as Trump invades Greenland or lets the Russians do it for him.

He actually said this:

"I can easily imagine a situation where the USA will demand Greenland from Denmark and will threaten to deactivate our weapons and let Russia attack us when we refuse," wrote Jarlov, who is also his party's spokesperson for his stance on Greenland's affairs.

... which kind nullifies Trump's whole purpose of buying Greenland, which is to counter the Russians whose Arctic presence is already well advanced.

Trump would use the Russians to counter the Russians? Don't think it would work out the way this poor fellow's fevered imaginings have it.

What makes this nutty is that Trump has never once threatened to invade them.

Not once. Sure, he's dished criticism, and made a persistent effort to buy the island of Greenland from them, but he's not threatening to steal it from them, through military invasion or through any other means of force. He's no flying bombers over Copenhagen the way China flies its bombers over Taiwan. He's not threatening a thing physical against them. He just really, really wants to buy the island of Greenland and give Denmark a whole lot of money for it.

If Denmark were clever, they'd see about swapping a few tropical islands held by the U.S. in the Caribbean for it, giving themselves a vacation paradise that would make them money in exchange for a costly ice block they have no capacity to develop. But that's not how they think.

Fact is, Trump hasn't invaded anyone at all, through any of his presidencies, past or present. The only people who've gotten bombed are terrorists, and there are no terrorists from Denmark. The U.S. under Trump has gone out of its way to stay out of wars and foreign entanglements, and on this, Trump has been steadfast and firm.

As for 'threats,' we are in absurdville, if anyone thinks this cordial message from the gracious second lady of the U.S., Usha Vance, who's apparently flying her kids to Greenland to see the dog races, is any kind of threat:

SLOTUS VISITING GREENLAND



🇬🇱 Hands up If USA should purchase Greenland. pic.twitter.com/fkduBBVOPB — Usha Vance News (@UshaVanceNews) March 23, 2025

Disarmament wins wars. Arms have secret buttons in them. Trump is issuing threats. It's all nonsense. All Trump wants to do is give Denmark some money, and they're going bonkers over it, completely failing to read the situation at all.

Image: Screen shot from X video