Does mourning brutally murdered children who are white mean you are a ‘white supremacist?' Some leftists think so

According to Front Page Magazine's Daniel Greenfield, leftists say that white folks like me can’t even mourn our dead children anymore … unless we wish to exhibit our virulent “white supremacy” in doing so.

Members of the terrorist group Hamas brutally murdered 9-month-old Kfir Bibas, his brother, 4-year-old Ariel Bibas -- and their 33-year-old mother Shiri -- and subsequently paraded their locked coffins around Gaza before eventually handing them over to Israeli authorities.

In light of this horrific tragedy, the Empire State Building and a number of other national landmarks temporarily changed their colors to orange to honor the two redheaded children, while various other entities and people also memorialized them in some way.

Which didn’t sit well with many leftists.

Front Page Magazine wrote:

No sooner had Israel lowered the bodies of the two murdered Bibas children into their graves, than radical leftists began accusing Jews of ‘white supremacy’ for mourning them.

‘Séamus’ Malekafzali, the son of an Iranian Marxist, whose work is published by The Nation, said of the memorials, as quoted by FrontPage:

This is just white nationalism.

FrontPage also reported that Emma Vigeland, a veteran of The Young Turks who co-hosts the thoroughly repulsive left-wing Majority Report with Sam Seder, opined:

Just make the hair blonde instead of red and it immediately becomes identifiable as Nazi-style racial supremacist propaganda by modern day Nazis, Zionists.

So Israelis, Jews, and Zionists are all Nazis now? If it is true that ‘you can’t fix stupid,’ it is equally true that you can’t cure insanity -- or reason with pure, unadulterated evil. Jews Nazis?

Really?

FPM again:

Propagandists are fetishizing the red hair of two dead white kids,” Caitlin Johnstone, an Australian self-described ‘journalist’, complained. “Look at any photo of the Bibas kids and you will see children who look just like the white children you’ll see in any western nation."

And:

“I swear, if I hear one more person cry about the Bibas family, I’ll lose my mind,” Aidan Simardone, a Canadian immigration lawyer published in The New Arab, Counterpunch and the Soros-Koch Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, ranted. “This is White supremacy.”

And:

“Getting angry over the Bibas family reveals your white supremacy,” an account calling itself the Palestine News Network sneered.

No, getting angry over the cold-blooded murder of two young kids and their mother, and the subsequent parading and defiling of their caskets, does not reveal anyone’s white supremacy. It reveals decency, compassion, and humanity. Not being upset about these heinous acts would reveal … a monster.

It would be closer to the truth to say that the worldwide memorials to the life-long criminal and drug abuser George Floyd reveals black supremacy.

But, of course, no one said that.

It is disgusting that Democrats seem to side with Hamas and the crazed Palestinians more than they do with Israel. Then again, Democrats didn’t even stand up or clap for a black child with brain cancer who was being granted his fondest wish during President Trump's joint address to Congress. Hamas terrorists are evil effing monsters.

But their supporters are even worse.



Image: Nizzan Cohen, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed