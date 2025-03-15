Did Stacey Abrams’s NGO really get $2 billion for appliances to hand out to Americans?

See also: Stacey Abrams really, really, wants 'her' $2 billion from Biden's EPA slush fund

Stacey Abrams recently appeared on MSNBC to defend a $2 billion Biden administration EPA initiative to purchase green energy appliances for Americans.

In a comment provided to Fox Digital on March 9, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated:

"Stacey Abrams-linked Power Forward Communities received $2 billion in tax dollars in 2024 after reporting just $100 in revenue the year before. They were so unqualified that the grant agreement required the NGO to complete ‘How to Develop a Budget’ training within 90 days.”

Zeldin added, "Two billion in hard earned tax dollars should not have been doled out to this organization for many reasons, especially if they don’t even know how to put together a budget. The Biden EPA ‘gold bars’ scheme is riddled with self-dealing and conflicts of interest, unnecessary middlemen, unqualified recipients, and massively reduced government oversight. The funds are currently frozen, and the DOJ and FBI are investigating."

Abrams’s NGO coalition of which she is linked to one of the five members received $2 billion to purchase appliances for Americans?!

Call me a skeptic, but I am unaware of millions of Americans receiving new washer and drier sets, refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, or hot water heaters.

I know I didn’t get any of these.

Did she shop at Home Depot or Lowes? Did she get a government-issued credit card, like the ones Musk has been speaking of, to pay for all these new appliances? Did she painstakingly fill out all the warranty cards, too? What a gal! This story is preposterous on its face. Abrams’ organization likely got the money, but didn’t spend much of it on appliances for the people.

Think I’m wrong?

Abrams, like many of her Democratic colleagues, is a poseur, a charlatan, and a pathological liar.

