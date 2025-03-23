Democrats’ ambivalence about healthy authority in America

One of my favorite New Yorker cartoons shows a psychiatrist hitting his patient on the couch over the head with his shoe, exclaiming, “It may have been right even if your mother said so!”

Democrats, in addition to a massive loss of a sense of humor and common sense, have recently lost sight of the importance of a healthy presence of authority to maintain the fabric of any society. They seem to confuse the idea of the loyal political minority opposition party with persuasive ideas about policy with actual violent battles of crude insults, even fists, bullets, and firebombs! Disgraceful!

Any parent trying to raise a child effectively or schoolteacher knows that clear respect for his authority is crucial for effective family routines of daily living and clear teaching and learning processes in the classroom. Too rigid, arbitrary, or harsh assertion of authority is to be avoided, but ambivalent, weak, vague, or absent authority invites chaos and a moral domain like Golding’s Lord of the Flies. Such loss of healthy respect for authority is terrifying for family life and limits or prevents learning at school. Modern American society as a whole craves the fresh air of genuinely protective authority in the home, in the classroom, and on our streets!

It is a joy to observe constructive application of authority in public by a parent, a law enforcement person, and a teacher respected by their students. But after Trump’s election last November, new malignant forms of Trump Derangement Syndrome are escalating in direct proportion to the speed and effectiveness of the societal reforms the Trump administration implements.

Mere blind destructive resistance at any cost and to anything Trump tries without offering constructive alternatives is political suicide and homicide — and is getting beyond the symbolic. When Democrat politicians, media figures, and now recently local judges join in such destructive, self-serving, and regressive levels of general rebellion toward and hatred of Trump, it invites anarchy and assassination attempts! Society without strong mothers’ and fathers’ healthy authority is doomed to moral and spiritual decline.

