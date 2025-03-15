Could Rahm Emanuel be the Democrats' great hope for 2028?

Could the 2028 presidential campaign line up with Marco Rubio taking on Rahm Emanuel?

That may or may not be what happens, but it’s what I am guessing will be what unfolds.

The Democrat party is in dire need for a level-headed politician to emerge above the fray, and I suspect that will be Rahm.

The problem that may pose for Republicans is that he was an important part of the Obama administration, and much of America probably still thinks of Barack as one of the good guys.

Most voters failed to recognize that the “fundamental transformation of America” we have witnessed between 2009 and 2024 was a campaign promise by Barack Obama during his 2008 run.

Rather than listening to his words, American voters were focused upon reversing their racial guilt instead of what would become ideologically detrimental to the country.

In 2026, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. I wrote a book a few years ago titled, “The Quarternmillennial of the United States of America.”

The book advocates for America and against the ideologies that were implemented in Obama’s administration to transform us away from representing the values and principles America was founded upon. I have never advocated for any politician … only an ideology. I still advocate for no politician … man or woman… but so far, I love what I believe Donald Trump is trying to accomplish for America.

We know the past four years have not been run by a president who was incapacitated prior to the election. We also know that election was fraudulent … I mean, in 2020 Donald Trump got more votes than any previous president, and Joe Biden got more. It’s pretty obvious that those ballots came from dead people, non-citizens, and fictional people, but it is history now and whoever writes that history will either reveal the truth or their spin.

Trump’s first term included his on-the-job-training and the COVID debacle that allowed Biden’s basement victory. Joe’s four years at the beach gave the inmates free rein to continue with Barack Obama’s fundamental transformation of America. That brings us to today in Trump’s second term with the hope he will be successful in righting so many wrongs.

And then we will be dealing with the 2028 campaign.

I am guessing that match will be between two level-headed politicians ... Rubio and Emanuel.

Rahm Emanuel will not be a Barack Obama, and certainly not a Joe Biden, but I hope America does not forget where he came from. He is a Democrat; he was in the House of Representatives for Illinois for six years; he was Obama’s chief of staff; he was Chicago’s mayor; and most recently U.S. ambassador to Japan.

I only remember learning about one successful American statesman who represented Illinois, and he was a Republican. I am pretty sure Abraham Lincoln is still in good standing, but I don’t think any good Democrats came from there.

It seems like Illinois-based Rahm Emanuel will have an incredibly prolific political profile, though, doesn’t it?

We will probably be seeing a lot of him over the last three years of Trump's administration.

The legacy media, and the Democrat party will settle down somewhat pretty soon and begin looking forward … distancing themselves from the lunacy of the past four years.

I still don’t advocate for any person or politician. My book, "The Quarternmillennial of the United States of America” advocated for the Republican party because the democrats advocated for the lunacy of what we have witnessed recently in American politics. If I were writing that book today, I think it would still advocate for the Republican party because I know where Rahm Emanuel came from, and with his opponent being, in my opinion, the Republican Marco Rubio … it will be a no-brainer.

We can only hope all those former Democrats also remember.

Image: U.S. Embassy in Japan, via Wikipedia // public domain