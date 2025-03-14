‘Conservative influencers’ host OnlyFans girl on their podcast, immediately exploit her trauma… while wearing Jesus shirts

If you don’t know who Lily Phillips is, that’s a good thing: she’s a “mattress actress” who blipped onto my radar in December when a video clip of her breaking down into tears and disassociating from reality after sleeping with 100 strangers in less than a day went viral. Shortly after that, Phillips appeared for an interview with Candace Owens in which Owens was blessedly gentle as she truthfully addressed the reality of Phillips’s situation and lifestyle choices:

Candace Owens SLAMS Lily Phillips in HEATED Debate Over Her 100-Man Challenge!!! 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/1iKCadJzM2 — fullsender (@fullsendbuddy) December 23, 2024

(For context, Phillips’s mother is involved as some sort of manager in her daughter’s porn business.)

Now, Phillips has appeared on another “conservative influencer” podcast, The Hodgetwins, with the full episode releasing today. Here’s a clip of what the viewer can expect:

This Week we got @lilyphillip_s on the podcast 🤣



Y'all ain't ready, episode drops Friday at 3pm ET! pic.twitter.com/0KQNaRZo2r — Twins Pod (@TheTwinsPod) March 12, 2025

Nothing says “conservative influencer” like platforming a broken girl who has been so thoroughly victimized by other people that she’s embracing her learned role entirely and perfectly playing the part of “stupid” sex doll, and immediately devolving into horny, gross, perverted Howard Stern antics… while wearing clothing that indicates a committed walk with the God of the Bible. The twin on the viewer’s left is wearing a shirt that reads, “The Devil saw me with my head down and thought he’d won, until I said ‘Amen’” while the twin on the right has a shirt with the “Armor of God” verses from the book of Ephesians written across it. Somehow, it doesn’t occur to these married men, both of whom are clearly getting their jollies off listening to a beautiful young woman who isn’t there wife talk about how sexual she is, saying how “nice” she is for giving away “pu**y” to lonely guys and noting that the world would be a “better place” if there were more women like her, is completely evil and diabolical.

Maybe the Hodge twins ought to truly consider what it means to put on the full Armor of God, especially when sitting across the table from Potiphar’s wife—in Genesis, we learn what the appropriate response to seductive temptation is: a full-on and literal sprint in the opposite direction. They might think they know Jesus, but it seems like it’s more relevant to consider whether He knows them. After all, Jesus says that one day, he will tell many who thought they knew Him that in fact it is He who does not know them, commanding their departure.

All too often, “our side” is no better—or even worse as we claim to know what’s right and good—than the degeneracy of the left.

