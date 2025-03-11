Butcher Christians in the Middle East and receive a VIP invite to an EU conference in Brussels

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

(See also, “Syria’s ruling ISIS ‘moderates,’ hailed by the EU and the swamp, commence slaughtering the Christians” by Monica Showalter.)

Syria’s new head of state, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the violent Islamist—but I repeat myself—who rose to power after his forces toppled Bashar al-Assad, is the man of the hour for European progressives, as the European Commission recently extended an invitation to the interim president to attend a “donor conference” in Brussels. This is all despite the fact that under his watch, thousands of civilians, many of the Christian faith, have been slaughtered in the streets by what are reportedly, government forces.

Here’s a Christian man being affixed to a cross before taking three AK-47 rounds to the head:

Christians are being CRUCIFIED by Muslim terrorists in Syria.



I am shaken to my core. pic.twitter.com/hSc9inBtlY — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 10, 2025

Here the Christians crawl along the ground on the way to their inevitable execution:

In Syria, the new Islamic regime are making Christians crawl and make noises like dogs as a genocide takes place.



Why do leftist students on University campuses only protest for Palestine and not this? pic.twitter.com/KbjsDuZuDJ — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) March 10, 2025

And here we have a man laying down on the ground before the new “security personnel” treat him like target practice:

The death toll has become 500 Christians and 4,000 Alawite people Families that have been annihilated Look at the security personnel of the new government They are criminals Shame on you what is happening in Syria pic.twitter.com/M4yLTglcUp — عاصي الزند 🇺🇲🇸🇾(Assi Al-Zind) (@a000112889) March 10, 2025

But Al-Sharaa had nothing to do with the wholesale massacres though, and he’s going to make sure the perpetrators, whoever they are, are brought to justice—yeah, sure he is—at least that’s his story and he’s sticking to it!

Naturally, the very anti-Christian and pro-Islamist EU would consider him to be a legitimate leader who’s earned a legitimate seat at the table. Will they send a private plane for his personal use? Will they put him up in a five-star hotel? Will they hand him millions of taxpayer dollars in “humanitarian aid” to spend at his discretion? Will they honor him as an avant-garde revolutionary?

A “yes” answer to all the above hypotheticals is entirely conceivable, which is almost as disturbing as the murder of innocent people.

Image from X.