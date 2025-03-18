At Columbia, the janitors held hostage by pro-Hamas mobs strike back

As if being a janitor at Columbia University weren't tough enough, what with spoiled, entitled, brats littering the hallways and leaving half-eaten sandwiches for them to clean up in the student lounges, endlessly nattering about their futures being so bright they've got to wear shades, the janitors have also had to scrub swastikas and get taken hostage, too as part of their package.

So now, they're biting back:

Janitors from Columbia University have filed a discrimination complaint, citing the abuse they suffered at the hands of "Free Palestine" protestors.



One of the janitors complained that he was constantly cleaning away swastikas that had been graffitied at Hamilton Hall and, as a… pic.twitter.com/pLJ5e5LBBy — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 17, 2025

The janitors were indeed taken hostage by the antisemitic wokester mobs who fouled Columbia last year with their pro-Hamas protests which the university brass did very little to stop.

Worse still, the school retaliated against the janitors, the janitors say, when they complained, which seems to be the basis of the new federal civil rights investigation.

According to the New York Post:

Columbia University is facing a new federal investigation over allegations from two janitors who claim they were unlawfully forced to scrub off swastikas spray-painted on campus before later being attacked and briefly trapped by an anti-Israel “mob” during the takeover of Hamilton Hall last spring. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a federal agency tasked with enforcing civil rights laws in the workplace, has opened a probe into complaints from Lester Wilson and Mario Torres, who were forced to fight their way out of Hamilton Hall nearly a year ago, The Post has confirmed. Both men are making claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging that they faced retaliatory harassment at the institution for “reporting antisemitic and racist conduct.”

That speaks very badly for Columbia, which is facing loss of federal funding precisely because of an antisemitic atmosphere on campus.

While things like this are hard to prove, it's not hard to prove that the janitors were badly treated. They are concrete victims here and will probably win their case, given what we know about the real-time unfolding of it when it happened.

It's always the little guy who has to pay in these wokester spectaculars, the one who has to clean up, the one who has to listen to the chants by screaming, baying, unwashed antisemitic mobs, the one who just wants to work his job at night without getting taken hostage.

Well, now they are striking back with this civil rights case which is likely to find in their favor, but more important, is bound to make it very hard for Columbia's brass to claim that they wouldn't dream of tolerating or creating an antisemitic atmosphere on campus, which is the rationale for President Trump targeting $400 million in federal funding, and that the protests were just a free speech issue.

It's got to be pretty bad if your janitors get taken hostage over a supposed free speech issue.

How are they going to deny that they tolerate antisemitism on campus, or insist that they support free speech, with an investigation like this coming at them that looks likely to be a win for the janitors?

All it's likely to do is strengthen the case for their defunding.

Maybe next time, they won't tolerate this kind of garbage on campus the way they did, buttressing the wokesters as the humble janitors paid the price.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube