Am I the only one not shocked by the blasphemy at a Bernie Sanders rally? (But I am disgusted.)

Over the weekend, Bernie Sanders held a rally. Someone on his staff decided it would be a great idea to invite Thomas Gabel (aka “Laura Jane Grace,” his professional name) to sing for the gathered crowd. It was not a great idea. Gabel thinks he’s a woman and, with that belief, comes a mind that permanently lives in a sexual gutter. Therefore, Gabel sang a graphic, deeply offensive song about the Biblical God as a sexual predator assaulting people. Believe it or not, it was a good thing for America that he did this. I explain.

First, you need to understand how such a song can even exist. I worked in San Francisco for many years back when I was a Democrat. Not surprisingly, many of my friends were gay.

Two of these friends founded and sang in a “Dragcapella” group called the “Kinsey Sicks.” The four guys in the original group were extremely talented. They sang wonderfully, did beautiful harmonies, and created both song parodies and original songs.

However, once I ceased being charmed by seeing my friends up there, appreciating their lovely singing, and laughing at the often funny jokes, I quickly tired of them. Why?

Because while some of their songs were purely funny or offered generalized social commentary, the bulk of their songs were about gay sex. You can see what I mean at their YouTube page, which this sordid song as Exhibit A.

This shouldn’t have been surprising. Their entire identities revolved around their sex lives. They weren’t lawyers or product managers who were gay. They were just gay men who had day jobs—including one who is a rabbi! This is not true for all gay men (look at Scott Bessant, Scott Presler, or Richard Grenell). However, it is true for the activists.

While the Kinsey Sicks guys are sexually obsessed, they’re not confused about their gender: They know that they are gay men who get a kick out of donning exaggerated female personas for performative purposes.

People who are so-called “transgender,” though, take it a whole new level. Some have the genuine mental illness of body dysphoria, being unable to recognize the reality of their bodies. Many, though, are sexual fetishists, who either get a sexual kick out of mentally having intercourse with their own “female” bodies (autogynophilia) or they’re exhibitionists or voyeurs who now have societally-approved access to women.

And all that gets us to Thomas Gabel, who claims he is a woman. If you look at his history, you won’t be surprised to learn that, when he was 12, his parents had an acrimonious divorce that saw him losing his father and eventually living with his maternal grandmother. That was when he started drinking, doing drugs, dropping out of school, and getting in trouble with the law. He also suffers from depression. These things are a recipe for wanting to escape one’s body.

So, in some ways, Gabel is more to be pitied than censured, as the old song goes. In a sane world, he’d be treated for his mental confusion and kept out of the limelight. In an insane world, he becomes a well-known singer and plays at a rally for the man who almost became the Democrat party’s presidential candidate in 2016.

Nor is it surprising in our insane world that, once at the rally, he would sing what must surely be one of the most offensive songs ever, for he takes the gay man’s obsession with sex and, like a monkey throwing poop, directs that perverse sexual obsession at God:

A transgender rocker has been blasted as “pure evil” for opening a Bernie Sanders rally with a song asking if God has “a big fat d–k.” [Thomas Gabel], the singer and guitarist of punk band Against Me!, proudly shared footage of [his] solo performance opening for the far-left Senator in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday night — singing a new song called “Your God (God’s D–k).” In it, [he] sings: “Does your god have a big fat d–k? Cause it feels like he’s f–king me.” “When he whips out his meat does your world fall to its knees?” [he] sang at another point in the footage shared by outraged critics. “Does he chew c– like bubblegum and give b–wjobs like a vacuum?” Grace added in the vulgar two-minute song, which sparked fury from critics.

So, again, I’m not shocked by the song at all, although I’m deeply disgusted by the song, as all sane people should be. Nor am I shocked that this was sung at a rally for a political figure held in high regard among Democrats. Instead, I appreciate that this happened because it’s one more important snapshot of what 2025’s Democrats really are:

They’re not the Democrats of old, who were normal, working- and middle-class people and patriots, but who misguidedly believed that bigger government would help them achieve the American dream. Instead, they are deeply sick people who despise American and Western institutions, especially Christianity, and want to destroy these institutions in the name of a fusion of Marxism, Islamism, and nihilism.

With luck, Americans will run away from this dystopian desire for our future.