African migrants invited into Paris theater refused to leave; theater now faces bankruptcy

According to the Daily Mail, “left-wing managers of a Paris theatre” called the Gaîté Lyrique, “one of the French capital’s most historic arts venues,” have caused themselves a nearly intractable problem.

Last December, the management gave 200 mostly young male African migrants free tickets to a conference titled ‘Refugees Welcome in France.’

The problem?

When the conference was finished, the previously homeless migrants refused to leave the theater.

In fact, they are still there. Makeshift beds have been placed around the stage and auditorium. The theater is now occupied by 446 migrants, all of whom are living inside illegally. The theater had to cancel numerous performances, costing it many thousands of Euros in revenue.

The progressive theater managers are set to abandon the building and face bankruptcy because of sex-related violence. They say that the crisis is now “so explosive” that immediate retreat is their only option.

Most of the migrants claim they are minors under the age of 18 who deserve permanent housing. But most are known to the local authorities who say they are adults.

The Daily Mail reported that “The Collectif des Jeunes du Parc de Belleville, the group which organized the occupation, slammed the age test as 'racist and expeditive.’”

Age tests are racist?

So, literally everything is racist. Misogyny must then be racist, too. Is racism ageist and misogynistic? Do words even matter anymore?

The whole sordid episode is a tragicomedy — and a perfect metaphor for what is happening to Western Europe on a macro scale. Or, as Mark Steyn wrote in a column today, “the entire history of the contemporary western world in a single news story.”

As France and other Western nations comprising the erstwhile ‘European theatre’ are ever more subsumed by Muslim migrants, the arts will gradually go the way of the dinosaur — and Christianity. And sex-related assault and violence will take their place.

When you invite people into your country to live for free, with no mandate to assimilate, you might find that they aren’t as welcoming of you as you are of them. And, as the “left-wing managers of a Paris theatre” discovered, they might stay permanently … forcing you to leave.

Someone once said, “there is a great deal of ruin in a nation.”

But there doesn’t have to be.

