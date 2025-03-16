ActBlue smurfs its way to oblivion

ActBlue is very much in the news these days. The invaluable Discover the Networks explains:

Inspired by the grassroots fundraising network that Howard Dean assembled during his 2004 presidential bid, ActBlue (AB) is an Internet-based political action committee (PAC) that bundles and transmits contributions which individual donors earmark for various progressive candidates, political parties, PACs, and outside spending groups. Operating out of an office just off of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MIT computer-science graduate Matt DeBergalis and Harvard graduate Benjamin Rahn created AB expressly to enable small donors nationwide to contribute funds to their recipients of choice. “We want to make campaign fundraising really easy, as easy as ordering a book online,” DeBergalis stated in 2007.

ActBlue quickly became a major source of campaign funding for Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs), and prior to the 2024 presidential election, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability asked then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for all of ActBlue’s Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS). SARS are reports federally required of banks of unusual, likely illegal, financial transactions. Yellen, of course, didn’t comply, apparently hoping Kamala Harris would win and the SARS would never be revealed. America was unburdened of Harris, so it didn’t turn out that way for ActBlue. Our current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, is cooperating.

Graphic: X Screenshot

This may well be what precipitated the sudden departure of seven senior officials from ActBlue in February. The New York Times reports that the exodus included “the associate general counsel — who was the highest-ranking legal officer at ActBlue — the assistant research director, a human resources official, the chief revenue officer and an engineer who had spent 16 years building and maintaining the electronic pipes through which the group’s donations flow.”

Not only is the Congress investigating ActBlue, so are several states including Wyoming:

In the wake of nationwide money laundering and identity theft allegations against Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue, Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced an investigation into ActBlue Wyoming, a political action committee registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. ActBlue has been accused of stealing peoples’ identities to conceal illegal donations, such as donations from foreign actors.

ActBlue has apparently also engaged in rampant “smurfing.” That’s hiding big dollar and illegal contributions by repeatedly using the names of small donors without their knowledge or consent:

An examination of the data, for example, indicates that a single Colorado resident allegedly made 57,138 contributions — one transaction every 1.3 days — totaling no less than $234,441. And this is by no means an outlier. The FEC data shows a Florida resident whose individual contributions purportedly come to 52,591— an average of one transaction every 1.8 days — totaling $387,720. One California resident listed has supposedly made 52,501 separate contributions — an average of one transaction every 2.9 days — totaling $884,152.

James O’Keffe, formerly of Project Veritas went door to door, asking donors about their supposedly high dollar donations. Some slammed the door in his face, but others absolutely denied the numbers and dollars of their supposed donations.

According to the Spectator’s account ActBlue has raised some $16 billion for D/s/c candidates and causes since 2004. For the 2024 election, ActBlue raised about $3.8 billion, and about $3.7 billion of that was supposedly in small, unreportable, donations.

As we’re now learning through the good works of DOGE, the entire D/s/c Party and all its functionaries appear to have been largely funded by taxpayer dollars funneled through federal agencies, about many of which the public had never heard. The money, some of which was designated by Congress, some not, was given to NGOs and other supposed non-profits, many established for the sole purpose of serving as pass throughs or cut outs for those last-minute of the Biden Administration payouts. Those organizations would keep substantial sums for themselves and pass the rest on to other D/s/c organizations, and some would find its way back into the campaign or off-shore bank accounts of D/s/c politicians or functionaries.

What ActBlue arguably was, and will be for a short time until it completely folds in the face of multiple federal indictments, is a money laundering clearinghouse for D/s/c billionaires like George Soros. Smurfing allowed money from such people to be hidden in innumerable small dollar, non-reportable donations from people like the California resident who made over 52,000 donations totaling over $884 thousand dollars. That’s one very busy and dedicated D/s/c donor. It’s outrageous and obvious fraud hidden by Biden’s handlers.

A skillful and complete investigation should be able to flip lower-level criminals, working its way up the ladder to the big money men and politicians running, aiding and benefiting from ActBlue’s criminal conspiracy. And to think we’d never have known about it if Donald Trump wasn’t reelected. Trump has said, and I believe he means it, God saved his life to make America great again. This is yet another good place to start.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.