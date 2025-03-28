A visit to DOGE

At DOGE.gov, the merry elves of DOGE regularly post what they’ve been doing. The actual, rather than rhetorical, transparency is shocking. In its volume and breadth, the outright fraud, theft, incompetence and arrogance is as jaw-dropping as it is disgusting. Let’s review a few of those posts for the savings and insights they provide.

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

Normal Americans would imagine anyone applying for government grants would have to be very specific indeed about what they intended to do with those billions. One would also imagine they would have to prove those billions would be of direct benefit to America and would not end up in the pockets of government ministers and various other corruptocrats and thieves. Apparently, Peru has no one in its government capable of handling “Climate Change Activities,” whatever those might be, so we must spend billions for “consultants” to do it for them. God only knows who got those billions, but we can be certain none of it did anything about the climate, which we have no technological means to change in the first place.

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

Every government for which I’ve ever worked was very stingy about credit cards. Most employees only got one on a temporary basis when absolutely necessary, and the accounting for every card and every penny charged was strict. We’re beginning to understand there was little or no adult supervision anywhere in the federal government. Hundreds of thousands of credit cards lying about are an invitation to massive theft and fraud. Was there no one in any agency responsible for keeping track of credit cards? Did no one ever say: “Wow. We have 100,000 unused credit card accounts! Maybe we ought to close these out?”

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

Again with the consultants. Apparently, there is no one in the entire federal government who has a clue about fitness or “fitness center services.” Are you beginning to see a pattern here? “Consultants” have been stealing billions, and if anyone can produce any evidence of the “services” they’ve provided, it would be a miracle. It’s also likely various government employees, and certainly the Democrat Party, got considerable kickbacks for lining the pockets of those consultants. If the FBI is truly reformed, they’re going to be working day and night for decades to find all the criminals involved, until, that is, another Democrat is elected POTUS and shuts down investigations and establishes comprehensive corruption again.

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

What this post does not say, though Elon Musk has elsewhere implied, is untold billions, surely trillions over time, have been sent to these deceased Americans. Corrupt officials probably think the dead can vote, so why can’t they collect Social Security? Actually, fraudsters—families or otherwise—have been collecting the money. One would think in an agency like Social Security, which is fast running out of money, accounting for every penny disbursed would be of some importance. Again, we’re seeing no adult supervision. Was no one in that agency responsible for checking on things like people dying? One would think they know that happens every day, particularly since they’re serving people 65+, and that when a recipient dies, there’s no need to send them any more taxpayer dollars. Were there no algorithms that automatically flagged accounts of people over the average lifespan plus, say, five or ten? Would anyone be surprised to discover government employees and the Democrat Party have been getting kickbacks from these Methuselah-like SS recipients?

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

Who hasn’t applied for a loan and felt they’ve visited a proctologist? Among the things every bank needs to know is one’s birthdate and age, but that’s because they’re loaning their own money. The Small Business Administration also apparently had no adult supervision. A number of people up the chain of command must have at least glanced at each loan application, and no one ever noticed applicants were 9 or 120 years old? As with the rest, we’re dealing with incredible incompetence, which we can expect with DEI hiring, or people at the agencies are implicated in massive fraud.

Graphic: DOGE X Screenshot

Words like “amazing” no longer have meaning when they’re applied to what DOGE is finding. Was government unable to figure out how to take this kind of money back because it virtually never happens, there’s no precedent, or was shoveling truckloads of money out the door with no accountability policy? Or again, was rampant incompetence and criminality involved?

These are only a few examples from the DOGE website. By all means, take the link and visit from time to time. You’re experiencing unprecedented governmental accountability, and there’s a reason for that. Rhetoric is cheap; saving trillions is priceless.

Everett Dirksen said “A billion here, a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” That’s why Dem heads are exploding over DOGE. Now we know how politicians making in the low six figures can retire multimillionaires.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.