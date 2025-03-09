A trans compromise

The democratic process is supposedly based on compromise. Everyone gets something, no one gets everything, and most Americans are reasonably satisfied. I’m paraphrasing, but Ronald Reagan observed that getting 80% of what you want is a win. Unless, of course, your political opponents gum up the works so no one but crazy people get anything.

We know 80%+ of the public does not want males in women’s sports. We know women don’t want that, though I’m sure there are some rabid Dem women who feel they have to want it even though they know it’s insane. There’s little need to speak about the 20% who think men beating women, figuratively and actually, is a great idea, a civil rights hill upon which to die other than to observe they’re either hopelessly political or as mentally ill as those they enable.

So, let’s explore the opportunities for compromise. OK, you caught me. There aren’t any, any more than there is some compromise gender between men and women. Anything between is a genetic anomaly, often with sad health outcomes for the afflicted, not a unique and separate gender. But for the sake of argument, let’s roll ahead.

Option 1: Let all the men who want to pretend to be women dominate women’s sports. This is the option of 100% of the Dem US Senate who recently voted down a House-approved bill banning males in women’s sports. Dem representatives wanted that too, but they couldn’t filibuster it, so they lost.

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

Sane people understand this is lunacy. Men simply outperform women in sports. Mediocre male athletes, guys who will never mount the medal stand, can adopt a female identity and suddenly vault to first place. Dems deny this biological reality. They’re not going to change their minds so this option is currently non-viable.

Option 2: Let women who think they’re men compete in men’s sports. Guys don’t much care, because they’ll crush the women and they’ll be fun to look at in the locker room. Women know this too, and they also know they can get seriously hurt trying to play in contact or martial sports, which is why we’re not hearing about women pretending to be men dominating men’s sports, which leads us to this option:

Option 3: Establish men’s, women’s and trans leagues at all levels from kindergarten through the pros. Please wait a minute until I quit laughing and get up off the floor. You never hear guys pretending to be girls suggest this because they know claims of tens of millions of trans are lies. Gender Dysphoria is a genuine mental illness affecting a tiny portion of the population. No one knows exactly how much because many shrinks and MDs are leftists pretending it doesn’t exist, but anything beyond actual cases of Gender Dysphoria is peer pressure and socially induced temporary insanity. The guys pretending to be girls would crush the girls pretending to be guys and they’re back to square one.

Even worse, in most schools there wouldn’t be enough players to fill rosters in team sports, and no one wants to sit in grandstands to watch a few guys pretending to be girls slaughter girls pretending to be guys. Wrestling matches would last seconds; tournaments would be over in an hour or less. Schools don’t have the money to spend on that kind of delusion and there would be no money or prestige in it for colleges. Any likely acronym for a governing body like the National Trans Athletic Association—NTAA—would sound too much like a government transportation agency and who would want to see that? What city is going to fork over millions for a stadium or arena for a trans league, and who is going to support it? Vendors couldn’t break even on popcorn, hot dogs and beer.

Option 4: If finally, at long last, Republicans have the votes, men play men’s sports; women play women’s sports. This could work. There are no East German/Soviet women hung like oxen anymore, so that threat is removed, and women would have a chance in international competitions. Even Gavin Newsom is going for this radical option, but that doesn’t really count because he’s lying to position himself for 2028, and he’s certainly not changing things in California.

Sure, Dems would have to find another cause 80%+ of the population hates. Perhaps there’s another out there that simultaneously humiliates and physically injures women and girls, you know, the women and girls they support and defend against the Republican “war on women?” But they’re flexible, those Dems, when they smell an opportunity for power or money. Until they figure out their new cause, they can continue to call Donald Trump and Normal Americans Nazis.

They can’t figure out what women are, but they’ll compromise on that.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.