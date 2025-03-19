A pack of judges is destroying the American judiciary

“If corruption were an Olympic sport, they’d be gold medalists in the judicial gymnastics.”

A grouping of rats is called a pack and the Democrat-appointed judges who are doing everything they think they can to stop President Trump from doing what he was elected to do are exactly that, a pack of rats.

According to the indefatigable and relentless Mike Davis of The Article 3 Project, these activist judges are bragging about using their positions to stop all of the president’s attempts to do what he promised to do once elected. They surely know they are overreaching, breaching the Constitution and they do not care.

Stopping Trump was and remains their mission to which they’ve tossed all ethics aside, if they ever had any. Hating Trump brings out the very worst in people, making them venomous.

The Obama and Biden administrations did appalling damage to the reputations, to the public’s faith in the DOJ, the FBI and CIA.

The Fast and Furious scandal under the auspices of Obama’s AG Eric Holder’s was a scheme to provide the Mexican drug cartels with guns so if and when our border agents were killed, their deaths could be blamed on American gun dealers and manufacturers. It was a devious and reprehensible plan that proved that administration’s wholesale lack of respect for human life, American and Mexican lives.

Obama’s was an amoral administration. It was Obama and Hillary Clinton who set in motion the fabricated Russia hoax that became a ten-year campaign of lawfare, the left’s attempt to destroy Donald Trump but that destroyed countless other lives caught up in their web of lies.

The illegitimate Biden administration was far worse, far more corrupt, albeit with the help of Obama’s anti-American cabal of Marxist thugs, including all those judges who are currently trying to hog-tie Trump.

Most of America’s once-respected institutions have been thoroughly contaminated by the deep state; and yes, there are numerous Republicans among them.

Over the past several years, the left’s attempts to stop Trump from ever returning to the White House have been shockingly unscrupulous in every way.

Merrick Garland, possibly the most unethical attorney general in U.S. history, engineered the indictments, one way or another, with help from a host of nefarious crooks who felt it was their right to take Trump down and out by any means necessary.

The list of his co-criminals is long, from Lisa Monaco, his deputy, to James Comey and all of his willing operatives at the FBI, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page etc. to the CIA’s Gina Haspel, then chief of London station where the phony dossier was hatched.

From Andrew Weismann to Mark Elias, Norm Eisen to Jack Smith – to name a few of the many, the swamp is deeply vicious.

These are truly evil people who suffer from a complete lack of integrity. This includes all the judges who for four years have gleefully ruined the lives of anyone and everyone who came before them having been present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They strive to protect and serve illegal migrants, terrorists, domestic and foreign but have relished destroying Trump-supporting American citizens.

Everyone knows by now that George Soros funds the district attorneys and attorneys general who are dedicated to the destruction of Trump, then and now. Everyone knows that Soros is a global criminal whose goal is the ruination of the U.S. He almost succeeded.

If Kamala Harris had won, we would by now be a fully Marxist nation. Conservatives would be censored again, harassed and Soviet-style prosecuted for thought crimes. Miraculously, Trump defied their endless, depraved campaign of personal destruction. The voters are simply not as dumb as the swamp-dwellers assume we are. We eventually recognize malicious perversion when we have it thrown in our faces and we reject it. We are seeing it now in all these bought-and-paid-for judges; from Engoran, Merchan, Chutkan and Beryl Howell, not to mention the DAs who played along, to the long list of judicial scoundrels doing the left’s dirty work now.

Every one of them should be ashamed of themselves. They are all partisans with wives and children working for leftist causes. Like most members of Congress, they are all wealthy far beyond what their jobs could provide. They get paid to do what they do, most likely from some NGO funded by USAID. It goes without saying that these judges have zero respect for the Constitution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will try to resurrect the faith and respect for the DOJ and FBI, but until the federal and state judiciaries are stripped of activist, partisan judges who do the dirty work of the deep state swamp, the good citizens of the U.S. will be thwarted and vulnerable.

Sadly, it seems Chief Justice Roberts and his mini-me, Amy Coney Barrett, are on the wrong side.

They’ve fallen in with the swamp; for money or out of fear? Who can forget Schumer’s threat to Gorsuch and Alito?

“It is hostile to a democratic system to involve the judiciary in the politics of the people.” --Felix Frankfurter

Image: Grok AI-generated illustration // public domain