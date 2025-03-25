A new low: Leftist terrorists damage the Tesla of a woman in a wheelchair, leaving her with repair costs

Is there no low the left won't stoop to in its terrorist war on Elon Musk's electric car company, Tesla?

They've gone 'the full Palestinian' in the latest incident -- targeting a handicapped woman's Tesla car for vandalism, leaving her with high costs for repairs.

This is so freaking awful. This Wichita, Kansas woman, who is disabled and in a wheelchair, is now saddled with thousands of dollars in damages to her Tesla after some jerk who hates Elon Musk keyed it up. pic.twitter.com/UVwxFTpL01 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 24, 2025

Here is the apparent perpetrator, in all his glory:

Make this low-life famous

The owner of the Tesla that was vandalized in Wichita, Kansas is a wheelchair-bound disabled woman who is now stuck with thousands of dollars worth of damage to repair.

Abigail: "Damaging a personal vehicle does not affect Elon." pic.twitter.com/cpRKRPYtJJ — fedup (@BonniePike6) March 25, 2025

What comes to mind with this Wichita attack is how filthy terrorists from the PLO in the 1980s once targeted poor elderly Leon Klinghoffer on a Mediterranean cruise ship in 1985 at least in part because he was handicapped in a wheelchair (with the other reason that he was Jewish). They giggled and danced with glee waving their guns and after they pushed the elderly man off the boat to drown, told the media he went 'swimming.'

You can't get viler than people like these.

These jerks have similar urges, particularly since police also cleared out an Austin dealership based on these same Tesla-crazed haters planting two bombs there, at great risk to human life.

They've done firebombing, they've done gunfire, they've done doxxing, they've done stalking in cars, they've done keying, pooping, spitting, spray-painting and other disgusting things to individual Teslas and dealerships, and now they're going after the handicapped. This, too, is the kind of terrorism the Palestinian terrorist groups have done and some still do.

Musk is very insistent that what these toads are doing is terrorism:

There is no doubt that shooting bullets into Tesla stores and burning down Superchargers are acts of terrorism https://t.co/bCZlR1nW4e — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2025

Seriously, what justifies this kind of vile act?

I suppose they may be ignorant, but for many handicapped people, there is no choice but to buy a Tesla, and it's not because of Musk (who only owns 12% of the company now) or for any save-the-planet reasons as it has been in the past.

It's because they have no choice. There is no other car with Tesla's self-driving feature that will keep them safe on the road in all conditions and give them the mobility they need and deserve. Teslas have reportedly saved handicapped people in the recent Los Angeles fires. For the wheelchair-bound, it often comes down to two choices -- either the Teslas, or wait on the street in a wheelchair for a bus and hope the stop is near the home, the chairlift is working, the bus driver is not an abusive jerk, an able-bodied customer hasn't parked his or her ample buns in two handicapped seats, and the the local criminals out on the street, courtesy of the Soros district attorneys, aren't around to assault and rob them.

It's fortunate that the FBI under Kash Patel does seem to be serious about catching these callous creeps and unraveling the networks of funding, which fuels them and these phony 'protests' otherwise recognizable as terrorism. One only hopes that when the billionaire funders are revealed and prosecuted, this poor handicapped woman hit with this kind of attack will be in for a big civil lawsuit payout from whoever the moneybags found to be behind this bottomlessly nasty activity might just be.

Image: Screen shot from X video.