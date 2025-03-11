A Hamas supporter who graduated from Columbia got his green card revoked, and the left is losing its mind

When pro-Hamas protests engulfed Columbia University, the place became a screaming sea of anti-semitism as leftists yelled together like Nazis, Jewish students were unable to go to class, custodians were taken hostage, the university atmosphere turned into a pigpen, and graduation diminished to a ghost of itself based on all the mess and disruption.

In short, the protests were anything but peaceful.

The university insisted it was outside interlopers doing it, which was partly true -- one was a forty-something man who lived off his parents in Brooklyn -- but these protests which brought such dishonor on the school had more than a few locals involved, too. To my knowledge, virtually none were expelled.

One of them was a character named Mohammed Khalil, who just graduated from Columbia and who just had his green card yanked by ICE, which told him, 'buddy, it's time to go home.'

The outcry from the left is amazing.

Staff leftist columnist Michelle Goldberg at the New York Times said we should all shiver from the danger Trump's act poses to us all:

Like many things done by Trump’s administration, Khalil’s arrest was shocking but not surprising. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly said he was going to deport anti-Israel student activists. Just last week, Axios reported on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s plan to use A.I. to comb the social media accounts of student visa holders in a search for ostensible terrorist sympathies. The administration seems particularly determined to make an example of Columbia, announcing last week that it was canceling $400 million in grants and contracts with the school due to claims of ongoing anti-Jewish harassment. But the fact that it was easy to see this ideological crackdown coming shouldn’t obscure how serious Khalil’s detention is. If someone legally in the United States can be grabbed from his home for engaging in constitutionally protected political activity, we are in a drastically different country from the one we inhabited before Trump’s inauguration.

Which is laughable. Trump's act to protect the American people from terrorist agitating is worse than Hamas shooting up a music festival full of dancing kids, burning people alive in their homes, torturing and starving many of their hostages, and murdering babies and their mother in cold blood, along with a lot of other innocent people?

Don't think so.

The U.S. has every right to keep out and throw out supporters of these evil terrorists.

The Times tries to claim that Khalil was only concerned about civilian deaths, but that doesn't square with the 'death to Jews' garbage we heard at those Columbia protests.

Support terrorism, get your visa yanked, it's a law that's been on the books for decades. The U.S. doesn't have to let in people who have and promote those views. On the visa applications, they actually ask those questions, so Khalil may well have lied about whether he did, given his history as an UNRWA employee, the same group that cheered the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Insurrection Barbie, an influential denizen of X, writing on that site:

Syrian born Mohammed Khalil, the one who was arrested for his participation in the college campus protests that were mostly not peaceful… first attended the University of Beirut, before he came to here to go to graduate school in Columbia. By the way, Samantha Powers gave that school $50 million in USAID money in 2022. In addition to 156 million USAID had given in prior years. In between Columbia University and Beirut, he worked for UNRWA. The same organization that had a telegram chat group with 3000 teachers who all work for UNRWA who were exchanging videos and congratulations for Hamas. It’s also the same organization that had 12 employees participate in the massacre on 10/7. We gave UNRWA 331 million dollars of aide in 2023. Once this guy came to Columbia, he immediately became part of the BDS movement with SJP, who is currently being sued at another campus for direct material support to Hamas. At the Bernard protest, him and his fellow little jihadists were passing out pamphlets that said Hamas Media Office. So to all the people who are trying to make this a free speech issue you look extremely ignorant. These are highly trained, well funded and organized supporters of terrorism.

Meanwhile, an X site called "Documenting Jew Hate on Campus at Columbia" put this out (tweet embeds are impossible with a recent DDOS attack now):

Mahmoud Khalil is a Palestinian who was raised in Syria. He was enrolled at @columbia as of last year; his current enrollment status remains unknown. Regardless, Khalil served as a key negotiator for the pro-Hamas encampment in the spring. He kept a low profile until recently when Khalil was spotted at the jihadist protest in front of @Columbia ’s campus on Tuesday and then again yesterday serving as a negotiator for the jihadists inside the Milstein Library. Khalil was on a student visa as of last year and may still be on one. This is why he has gone on record as saying he takes fewer risks with the jihadist movement to avoid deportation. In other words, Khalil is fine having others do the heavy lifting and risking their academic and professional careers, but he is unwilling to in order to save himself. In our view, the person who purchases the gun knowing it’ll be used to murder someone is just as culpable as the one who pulls the trigger. Khalil is a key part of the problem. He is the brains of the operation and needs to be flagged by @columbia and @POTUS for his involvement in the terrorists movement overtaking Columbia and in this country. We demand consequences for all jihadists on college campuses and across this country! @preslrosenbury and @katrinarmstrong , ban Khalil from your campuses now! And if he is on a student visa tied to @columbia , we call on you to revoke it. It should be an honor and privilege to study at an American university, but we are far from that point right now.

Supporting terrorism in any way is and should always been a surefire way to get your visa yanked. Coming to the U.S., as Trump administration rightly notes, is a privilege, not a right. The U.S. gets no benefit from importing those who cheer terrorists on, supporting them, into our country. As some Trump officials have said in other contexts, we don't want to be Europe.

Now that a judge has stayed the deportation, I hope the big facts about this guy and his antiamerican orientation (in addition to his Jew hate) comes out with the appeals and the law is enforced as it should be.

Guys like this shouldn't ever be allowed to set foot in the U.S. and the Trump administration was right to try to get this freak thrown out.

Image: Screen shot from X video