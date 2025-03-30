A Colorado Democrat’s immoral cost-benefit analysis to justify taxpayer-funded abortion

Utilitarianism is a philosophy that throws overboard all religiously-based moral values in favor of a strictly bottom-line accounting system: If the outcomes are good, the action has value. If they’re not, the action must be rejected. This approach to problem-solving has its place (e.g., the best way to clean a kitchen). However, when applied to the costs of abortion, the resulting immorality is so heinous that only a Nazi could be pleased.

Now that the Dobbs decision has returned abortion to the states, Colorado is moving on from merely making abortion a constitutional right to making it a taxpayer-funded program. To this end, the Democrats have proposed a bill that would make abortion a Medicaid-funded procedure. The justification is that this will improve Medicaid’s bottom line because abortion is a cheaper procedure than childbirth.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors is Julie McCluskie, who is also the Speaker of the House. In other words, in Colorado politics, she isn’t a fringe figure. She sits at the very heart of the Democrat party.

Here, McCluskie carefully and clearly explains that an “averted birth” is more cost-effective than having a woman go to the hospital to have a baby. Preventing those births will be a real savings for the taxpayers:

Colorado House Speaker advocates for abortion because giving birth apparently costs more than killing a baby.



This is absolutely sickening.pic.twitter.com/EFlB09nTp9 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 27, 2025

That savings comes from the averted births that will not occur because abortions happened instead. So, a birth is more expensive than an abortion, so the savings comes in Medicaid births that will not occur. This bill will actually decrease costs for our healthcare policy and financing department. Our Medicaid expenditures in both this year and out year -- out years as the savings from averted births outweigh the cost of covering reproductive healthcare for all Coloradans. This bill requires all abortion services to be state-funded. The bill requires an increase to the general fund of 1.5 million to cover the cost for care. But again, a reminder that, ultimately, the state will see a cost savings and, ultimately, it is truly an honor to be here carrying this bill alongside Rep Garcia, and I ask for your support of Senate Bill 183.

This is utilitarianism with a vengeance. For Rep. McCluskie, there is no value whatsoever to human life. The spreadsheet rules all, and the spreadsheet favors mass infant death.

Don’t expect McCluskie’s utilitarian outlook to end here. Soon, she’ll notice that old people use healthcare services more than young people do, so they should be cut off or euthanized. And then, of course, she’ll realize that people with cancer or mental disabilities are disproportionately expensive. Off with their heads.

And lest you think I’m exaggerating, just look to Canada or Europe, where euthanasia is becoming the treatment of choice for the sick, aged, and mentally ill. Ultimately, of course, it ends in the gulags or gas chambers.

Nobody hears the siren song of money more strongly than a leftist because leftists have no moral value other than money. After all, their “Bible” is “Das Kapital” (“Capital”). For someone like McCluskie, with her utilitarian outlook that has no room for something as old-fashioned as the Bible, that which advances the state’s best interests, especially with cost-savings attached, is the greatest moral good.

Horrific as McCluskie’s attitude is, what’s even more horrifying is that she’s not an outlier. Democrats across America agree completely. Otherwise, the horrified outcry from the right would be met with an equal outcry from the left.

Image: X screen grab.