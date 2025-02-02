With Trump imposing tariffs, suddenly the media is concerned about inflation

President Trump is imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to force them to help the U.S on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The media and other Democrats are complaining that it will cost Americans more than $800 even though Trump's tariffs in his first term caused little if any inflation -- tariffs don't cause inflation, government money-printing does.

During the election they predicted the cost would be $4,000. Historical results mean little to Democrats.

Somehow the media campaigned to reelect Democrats even though their monetary policies, printing cash like there was no tomorrow, caused more than 20% inflation in four years. That means a family spending $70,000 in 2020 would have had to spend $14,000 more per year just to keep up but somehow they are now worried about $800 more?

Open border policies flooded the U.S with illegals and those millions of illegals each year put tremendous pressure on everything but especially affordable housing which Democrats pretend they care about.

According to Google AI, and ZeroHedge , the average price of houses since the beginning of 2000 went up 47.1% and very few people today can afford to buy a home, especially first time buyers

2024 US Existing Home Sales Lowest Since 1995 Contract closings increased in three of four US regions, led by a nearly 4% rise in the Northeast “Home sales in the final months of the year showed solid recovery despite elevated mortgage rates,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a prepared statement. However, despite the last rebound, for all of 2024, sales reached the lowest since 1995, when the US had about 70 million fewer people. It marked the third straight annual decline, stretches only ever seen in the 2006 housing crisis as well as the recessions around the early 1980s and 1990s. While sales volume declined, the median sale price, climbed 6% over the past 12 months to $404,400, reflecting more sales activity in the upper end of the market. That helped propel prices for the entire year to a record. First-time buyers made up 31% of purchases in December, but NAR said the annual share was 24%, the lowest on record.

If Democrats truly wanted affordable housing, they would support Trump in deporting illegals, but they are not.

They are fighting hard to keep most of them here which shows that they wanted the illegals to come in. Why would they openly welcome people to violate our laws?

The answer is simple. They needed bodies. California, New York, and Illinois are losing lots of residents so they need to replenish their population with illegals to keep congressional seats.

From some idiotic court-ordered legal ruling, the Census counts illegals, even though they are not citizens, to determine Congressional seats and Democrats in blue states are very good at gerrymandering and rigging elections. They do not care about affordable housing or inflation. They care about power.

Trump has shown in one week what a president who cared about illegal immigration can do. I would think everyone would be celebrating and widely reporting this great news but they are not. But this is what is going on, from Yahoo! News:

Border agents record shockingly low number of illegal crossings one week into second Trump presidency

Instead, they are outraged at the supposedly controversial things that he is doing in his first days.

They are outraged that he is freezing and refusing some spending. A president obviously should review all spending especially when we are running a $2 trillion deficit. I thought we hit the debt ceiling.

They are outraged that he is telling employees that if they don't show up at the office they will be fired. That is what the private sector does when someone doesn't follow the rules including the basic one, about showing up. Federal employees should follow the rules of the boss or be fired.

And they are especially outraged that Justice Department employees are being fired. They should have been outraged that they spent so little time chasing criminals, gang members, and terrorists at the border and in cities and so much time focused on chasing Trump supporters who were mostly peaceful protesters. After all, they didn't chase down the violent protesters after the 2016 election nor all the violent protesters destroying cities and injuring people.

To save America, Republicans have to stay strong. There is another election coming up.

They have to cut spending, regulations, and the size of government. They have to deport illegals and get rid of sanctuary cities and states along with birthright citizenship. We should also stop the nonsense of counting illegals when we determine congressional seats.

Trump is the opposite of a dictator. A dictator wants a big and powerful government. He wants a big and powerful private sector. Trump has the common sense to say that every politician throughout the world should treat their country and their citizens as their first priority.