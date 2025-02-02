With Trump imposing tariffs, suddenly the media is concerned about inflation
President Trump is imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to force them to help the U.S on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
The media and other Democrats are complaining that it will cost Americans more than $800 even though Trump's tariffs in his first term caused little if any inflation -- tariffs don't cause inflation, government money-printing does.
During the election they predicted the cost would be $4,000. Historical results mean little to Democrats.
2024 US Existing Home Sales Lowest Since 1995
Contract closings increased in three of four US regions, led by a nearly 4% rise in the Northeast
“Home sales in the final months of the year showed solid recovery despite elevated mortgage rates,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a prepared statement.
However, despite the last rebound, for all of 2024, sales reached the lowest since 1995, when the US had about 70 million fewer people.
It marked the third straight annual decline, stretches only ever seen in the 2006 housing crisis as well as the recessions around the early 1980s and 1990s.
While sales volume declined, the median sale price, climbed 6% over the past 12 months to $404,400, reflecting more sales activity in the upper end of the market. That helped propel prices for the entire year to a record.
First-time buyers made up 31% of purchases in December, but NAR said the annual share was 24%, the lowest on record.
If Democrats truly wanted affordable housing, they would support Trump in deporting illegals, but they are not.
They are fighting hard to keep most of them here which shows that they wanted the illegals to come in. Why would they openly welcome people to violate our laws?
The answer is simple. They needed bodies. California, New York, and Illinois are losing lots of residents so they need to replenish their population with illegals to keep congressional seats.
From some idiotic court-ordered legal ruling, the Census counts illegals, even though they are not citizens, to determine Congressional seats and Democrats in blue states are very good at gerrymandering and rigging elections. They do not care about affordable housing or inflation. They care about power.
Trump has shown in one week what a president who cared about illegal immigration can do. I would think everyone would be celebrating and widely reporting this great news but they are not. But this is what is going on, from Yahoo! News:
Border agents record shockingly low number of illegal crossings one week into second Trump presidency