Why would anyone be a Democrat?

The 2024 presidential election was a seminal moment in our history. It did more than provide a wide margin of support for one candidate over another. It spoke volumes about how deteriorated our culture has become when the issues of the campaign were as polar-opposite as love and hate. President Trump talked about closing the southern border in order to stop illegal immigration, whereas Biden/Harris told us the border was secure, notwithstanding daily videos of thousands of illegals forcefully streaming into our country. The Biden administration was telling us that inflation is transitory while consumers were paying double and triple prices for goods and services. How deluded were the Democrats to think their party could win by denying everything that was occurring right before the eyes of all Americans?

Moreover, after they suffered the devastating loss, they continued to fight against all the issues that Trump ran on, and that voters overwhelmingly supported. As promised, President Trump got to work quickly by issuing hundreds of executive orders. By the way, did you ever think, in your wildest imagination, that a president would have to issue an order proclaiming that there are only two genders? How about an E.O. declaring that men can no longer participate in women’s sports? He even needed an E.O. to stop the flow of illicit drugs across our borders. During a saner time in our history, such actions would have been part of the normal order of government business.

It makes me wonder why anyone would be a Democrat and have to defend the insanity of the radical left in his party. Isn’t there anyone with the courage to speak common sense to the extremists within? That so-called “Squad” of reprobates, who evince obvious hatred for the country they were elected to serve, appear to have an iron grip on the other 200-plus in their party. I refuse to believe that all those Democrats are in favor of policies that support radical surgery on the sex organs of children to “affirm” their gender. That amounts to a form of child mutilation performed on those much too young to understand what’s happening to them. Perhaps that’s why the promoters of perversion want it done before the child is old enough to understand the damage being done, both physically and mentally.

If you’re a Democrat who is sensible enough to know that men can’t give birth to children, why don’t you take a stand against the crazies in your orbit? Are you so morally bankrupt and cowardly that you would remain silent simply because you’re a member of a political party and don’t want to hurt your chances for re-election? At what point do you stand up for the commonsense ideals that once ranked your party in high esteem with at least half the citizens of your country? If there was ever a time for a profile in courage, that time has arrived for at least one intrepid member of your party. Surely, you can’t be so intimidated that you would continue to abandon common sense and align yourself with one absurdity after another.

As a lifelong Republican, I probably should encourage Democrats to continue on this path toward the destruction of their party. Yet I don’t think it helps our country to sit back and watch the division as though it were a spectator sport.

Although they may begrudge the fact that Donald Trump showed courage and leadership when he took on the immense power of the Deep State, Democrats might be smart to learn from it. He took a look at the country in 2015 and decided that it was so bogged down in bureaucracy that it needed an enema. He had the audacity to come down that escalator and say he was the laxative that would unclog the system and allow the free flow of American industry and ingenuity to make our country great again. Even those Republicans who resented having an outsider show them up by trouncing them in the primaries are now totally on board with the chief executive. Trump is a charismatic leader whose vision and strength of character has made believers out of those who didn’t dare be so bold.

Frankly, the Dems need to find a leader who is bold enough to take on the pernicious gang of reprobates that have turned their party into something that would horrify Dems of a few decades ago. Therefore, someone with a moral foundation, in a party that has lost its connection to reality, can either switch to the GOP or take a deep breath and valiantly rebuke those who have forsaken the principles that his party once embraced. I can imagine there are many in the Democrat party who would follow him if he were brave enough to take the lead.

