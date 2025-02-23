What about all the jobs in the oil and gas industry? Why didn't the media worry about them?

The federal government is clearly bloated.

Spending has grown 600% since 1990 from around $1 trillion to around $7 trillion while inflation has gone up around 140%.

Yet, the media and other Democrats are reacting to Trump's audits of agencies to find waste, fraud, and abuse as if they are illegal and a disaster.

They love auditing the people and businesses in the private sector, with their 87,000 new IRS agents, yet they are suing to stop the audits of government agencies.

There are 438 agencies in the federal government. Each one is its own bureaucracy.

For decades the federal budget appears to be on automatic pilot. They just increased last year's budget without justifying the spending this year.

The U.S has eighteen intelligence agencies none of which had any idea Israel was going to be attacked by HAMAS or that Syria was going to collapse.

They didn't seem to worry about terrorists at the border.

What were they working on? Preventing voters from learning about Hunter's laptop or trying to prevent Trump from becoming president again?

Not once in Biden's term did they try to figure out if money was properly spent.

Not once did we see how much money was spent on illegal immigrants or where the money came from. And not once did the media care but now they care about cutting spending and are colluding with Democrats to block the audits.

We kept hearing that the greatest existential threat was climate change or else Trump and his supporters.

But Democrats, including the media, were working very hard to destroy the oil, gas, and coal industry to pretend they could get to zero carbon.

Their focus on the destruction caused prices to soar. The policies shutting down energy production in the West boosted the production and earnings of Russia and Iran to fund terrorism and wars. The prices destroyed the purchasing power of the poor, middle class, and small businesses which the Democrats claim to care deeply about.

Biden worked very hard to close down drilling and pipelines and refineries.

Biden’s Burdensome Regulations are Shutting Down American Refineries