What about all the jobs in the oil and gas industry? Why didn't the media worry about them?
The federal government is clearly bloated.
Spending has grown 600% since 1990 from around $1 trillion to around $7 trillion while inflation has gone up around 140%.
Biden’s Burdensome Regulations are Shutting Down American Refineries
Nearly 11 million American jobs and almost $2 trillion in GDP – all supported by American oil and natural gas. By any measure, the topline numbers in PwC’s new analysis of the economic benefits provided by oil and natural gas are huge.
The report, based on the most recent available government data, reflects a strong, dynamic industrial sector whose value to America goes beyond the energy it provides to virtually every other part of the economy, as well as Americans’ daily lives.
Yet, the PwC report is a simple snapshot when compared to the broad array of contributions the 10.8 million Americans who work in jobs supported by our industry provide for their families, communities and the nation.
Millions of them work directly for oil and natural gas companies, and millions more are employed throughout the industry supply chain (indirect jobs) that is supported by oil and natural gas companies’ operating and capital spending. Our beneficial economic impact also includes Americans throughout the economy whose jobs are supported when direct and indirect employees spend their paychecks.
Why didn't the media worry about the 11 million jobs related to the oil and natural gas industry like they worry about government workers?
I don't think this 11-million figure includes the people who produce the 6,000 products derived from crude oil that have greatly improved our quality and length of life.
Running up a $2 trillion deficit in a supposedly strong economy hid the devastation Biden's policies were.
Maybe someone should suggest to federal workers that they should learn to code like Biden told coal miners in 2019.
And we were continuously told how empathetic Biden is.
