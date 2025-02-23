« Islamist terror: coming to a town near you?
February 23, 2025

What about all the jobs in the oil and gas industry? Why didn't the media worry about them?

By Jack Hellner

The federal government is clearly bloated.

Spending has grown 600% since 1990 from around $1 trillion to around $7 trillion while inflation has gone up around 140%. 

Yet, the media and other Democrats are reacting to Trump's audits of agencies to find waste, fraud, and abuse as if they are illegal and a disaster.
 
They love auditing the people and businesses in the private sector, with their 87,000 new IRS agents, yet they are suing to stop the audits of government agencies. 
 
There are 438 agencies in the federal government. Each one is its own bureaucracy.
 
I can't imagine how many agencies perform overlapping work.
 
For decades the federal budget appears to be on automatic pilot. They just increased last year's budget without justifying the spending this year. 
 
The U.S has eighteen intelligence agencies none of which had any idea Israel was going to be attacked by HAMAS or that Syria was going to collapse.
 
They didn't seem to worry about terrorists at the border.
 
What were they working on? Preventing voters from learning about Hunter's laptop or trying to prevent Trump from becoming president again?
 
Not once in Biden's term did they try to figure out if money was properly spent. 
 
Not once did we see how much money was spent on illegal immigrants or where the money came from. And not once did the media care but now they care about cutting spending and are colluding with Democrats to block the audits. 
 
We kept hearing that the greatest existential threat was climate change or else Trump and his supporters. 
 
But Democrats, including the media, were working very hard to destroy the oil, gas, and coal industry to pretend they could get to zero carbon. 
 
Their focus on the destruction caused prices to soar. The policies shutting down energy production in the West boosted the production and earnings of Russia and Iran to fund terrorism and wars. The prices destroyed the purchasing power of the poor, middle class, and small businesses which the Democrats claim to care deeply about. 
 
Biden worked very hard to close down drilling and pipelines and refineries. 
 
This is from a congressional site:

Biden’s Burdensome Regulations are Shutting Down American Refineries

Here are more facts from the American Petroleum Institute:
 

Nearly 11 million American jobs and almost $2 trillion in GDP – all supported by American oil and natural gas. By any measure, the topline numbers in PwC’s new analysis of the economic benefits provided by oil and natural gas are huge.

The report, based on the most recent available government data, reflects a strong, dynamic industrial sector whose value to America goes beyond the energy it provides to virtually every other part of the economy, as well as Americans’ daily lives.

Yet, the PwC report is a simple snapshot when compared to the broad array of contributions the 10.8 million Americans who work in jobs supported by our industry provide for their families, communities and the nation.

Millions of them work directly for oil and natural gas companies, and millions more are employed throughout the industry supply chain (indirect jobs) that is supported by oil and natural gas companies’ operating and capital spending. Our beneficial economic impact also includes Americans throughout the economy whose jobs are supported when direct and indirect employees spend their paychecks.

Why didn't the media worry about the 11 million jobs related to the oil and natural gas industry like they worry about government workers?

I don't think this 11-million figure includes the people who produce the 6,000 products derived from crude oil that have greatly improved our quality and length of life. 

Running up a $2 trillion deficit in a supposedly strong economy hid the devastation Biden's policies were.

Maybe someone should suggest to federal workers that they should learn to code like Biden told coal miners in 2019.

And we were continuously told how empathetic Biden is.



