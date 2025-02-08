We know who was in charge of America...or do we?

Mark Twain said: “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn't.”

Among the things honest, normal Americans want to learn is who, exactly, has been running the country? Was it Barack Obama? Barack Obama through designated thugs? Some mixture of bureaucratic thugs not run by Obama? China, through Chinese and American agents? Jill Biden and/or other miscreants of the Biden Crime Family? Have there been power struggles between these or other groups, with one group in command for a time, only to be deposed by another and yet another?

For the moment, however, Matt Margolis at PJ Media suggests after Joe Biden’s debate debacle, the shadow POTUS was—wait for it—Hunter Biden! If Margolis is right, Hunter sat in on every meeting, a supposedly former cocaine, booze and whatever-else-he-could-inject-drink-or-snort addict without any security clearance, was running the nation.

As badly as the nation was run under the Harris/Biden Maladministration, why not? For all we know, one of Joe’s German Shepherds could have been running the White House. The intimidation factor was certainly there. Margolis’ source is one Lindy Li, a former DNC insider and fundraiser who, for several months, has been providing information on the anti-Constitution/America cabal in the White House.

Graphic: X Screenshot

According to Margolis, after the debate:

Li alleges that, following Biden’s disastrous debate drubbing, Hunter essentially took over White House operations. Speaking with podcaster Shawn Ryan, she painted a picture of dysfunction at the highest levels of government: “After the [CNN] debate, Hunter basically commandeered the White House. He sat in on all of the White House top-level meetings. We had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the most sensitive meetings of the most consequential and most important government in world history. Does that sit right with you?" Ryan’s immediate reaction—“No”—reflected what many are surely thinking. “Without security clearance mind you,” Li added.

Margolis notes the idea that Hunter was deciding what information Joe got is disturbing. But that assumes Joe ever really made decisions, determined policy or conducted diplomacy. It also assumes anyone at the White House or elsewhere in the upper echelons of government believed Joe was mentally capable of doing anything other than sniffing little girls, eating ice cream and taking naps on the beach. Considering he spent some 40% of his tenure on vacation, believing Joe was ever really functioning as POTUS is a bit of a stretch.

Unless the Biden Crime Family has been in charge since the beginning, Hunter assuming the presidency seems unlikely unless like Joe, he was merely the meat puppet of the moment. If others were really in charge, why would they let a pathetic figure like Hunter take over? Even though Hunter was pardoned, they’d surely have a truckload of blackmail material they could use against Jill Biden—assuming Hunter gave a damn about her—and others in Hunter’s orbit, information that could put Joe in prison for the rest of his short life and badly damage the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Or those truly in charge might have been willing to let Hunter sit in, get as much intelligence as he could, in a deal that would have allowed the Biden Crime Family to get as much additional foreign money as possible before their access to bargainable intelligence and sellable access was cut off. Surely, none of them thought Joe or Kamala Harris could win? They might have been getting kickbacks, taking “the Big Guy’s” 10%. Joe would know only what they told him. Don’t worry about it, Joe. Here’s some ice cream. Chocolate chip; it’s your favorite.

It's likely at least some of the information Li has been providing for months is accurate, but this latest assertion only potentially tells us who was in charge after the debate. Even if we take that information at face value, we still don’t know who was deconstructing America for some 3.5 years prior to that televised implosion.

Perhaps Li is providing actual disinformation, or she’s been fed disinformation the people really in charge want her to spread the better to distract attention from themselves? Could they be, like so much else of the Deep State/bureaucracy, in a panic or are they sufficiently arrogant as to think themselves invulnerable? Could they believe congressional D/s/cs, in league with corrupt federal judges, will be able to stymie DOGE and keep the truth under wraps? Could they really be so stupid as to put their hopes on people like Maxine Waters and Chuck Schumer? Or maybe Li is right. Maybe Hunter Biden was running the country after June 27, 2024.

One thing is certain: if we ever do discover the truth, it’s going to be stranger than fiction.

