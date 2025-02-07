USAID: Your tax dollars at work…for Hezbollah?

The Biden administration’s reckless foreign aid policies have once again come under scrutiny—this time for approving a $50 million USAID grant to three Lebanese universities: the American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanese American University (LAU), and Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU).

Given USAID’s longstanding financial support for Lebanese institutions—more than $156 million since 2010—the decision to approve an additional $50 million under Samantha Power’s leadership demands serious scrutiny.

Rather than reassessing whether such funding aligns with U.S. interests—especially given Hezbollah’s entrenched influence in Lebanon—USAID instead boasted about the grant as a significant achievement.

This funding, authorized on Power’s watch, is indefensible. Worse, USAID celebrated sourcing these funds—even though AUB had already been caught aiding Hezbollah-linked entities and settled a counterterrorism violation case with the U.S. Department of Justice just a few years prior.

Power’s statement—“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt so proud as to have this affiliation with these two incredible institutions”—is stunning. Not content with approving the funding, she publicly celebrated AUB’s continued financial support, ignoring its troubling history.

At best, Power displayed gross incompetence—which is difficult to reconcile given her high-profile service in foreign policy under Obama. At worst, she and her team knew exactly what they were doing and proceeded anyway. Either scenario is unacceptable.

AUB’s History with Hezbollah

AUB’s deep connections to Hezbollah—an officially designated terrorist organization under U.S. law—should have triggered immediate red flags.

Despite its Beirut campus, AUB is chartered in New York, meaning it operates under U.S. jurisdiction.

During Trump’s first term, the Department of Justice took legal action against AUB for violating counterterrorism laws. The university had:

Provided media training to organizations tied to Hezbollah—Al-Nour Radio and Al-Manar TV—both sanctioned by the U.S.

Hosted a Hezbollah-affiliated organization on its official website, giving credence to its operations.

Rather than severing ties, USAID under Samantha Power approved millions in new funding for AUB—and expanded grants to additional Lebanese universities.

Investigative reporting by The College Fix further exposed that AUB’s medical center treated wounded Hezbollah fighters after recent clashes with Israel. National security experts warned that by failing to turn these militants over to authorities, AUB effectively shielded terrorists—all while benefiting from U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Since 2010, USAID has poured over $156 million into Lebanese universities, providing full undergraduate scholarships to over 1,600 students, including refugees.

At a time when America faces record debt and economic turmoil, taxpayers have every right to ask: Why is the U.S. government prioritizing foreign universities—especially those with documented ties to terrorism—over pressing domestic needs?

A Need for Immediate Oversight

Hezbollah is not an obscure Lebanese political faction—it is a terrorist organization responsible for killing Americans. It orchestrated the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing that killed 241 U.S. Marines, and assassinated AUB’s former president, Malcolm Kerr (father of NBA coach Steve Kerr).

The group dominates Lebanese politics, operates as a proxy for Iran, launches attacks against Israel, and engages in international terrorism.

None of this should have surprised USAID leadership or the Biden administration. Power, a veteran of Obama’s foreign policy team and former U.N. ambassador, knows precisely how deeply Hezbollah has infiltrated Lebanon.

Yet under her watch, USAID still approved funding for a university with a documented record of aiding Hezbollah. This reckless mismanagement of taxpayer dollars demands immediate scrutiny.

AUB and USAID Must Answer for Their Hezbollah Ties

As a U.S.-chartered institution, AUB must be held accountable under American law. Congress and the Department of Justice should immediately:

Launch a full investigation into AUB’s connections to Hezbollah.

Subpoena university officials and compel testimony under oath.

Assess whether AUB should be permanently barred from receiving U.S. funding.

At the same time, USAID officials—including Samantha Power—must answer for approving these grants despite clear evidence of Hezbollah ties. The Executive Branch and Congress must exhaust every legal and legislative tool to investigate and pursue appropriate action.

Shut It Down

At a time when Americans are struggling under inflation, a growing debt crisis, and domestic economic turmoil, their hard-earned dollars must not fund universities entangled with Hezbollah or any terrorist-linked entities.

All U.S. taxpayer funding to Lebanese universities must be frozen immediately pending a full investigation. The President, DOJ, and Congress must demand answers.

Before another dollar is spent on those who seek to harm us, the money flow must be cut off permanently.

Charlton Allen is an attorney, former chief executive officer, and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC

Image from Grok.