USAID helped fund the ‘Soros prosecutors’

If Elon Musk—who has been an advocate for free speech and small government—has an evil twin, that evil twin is George Soros. Soros, as conservatives know, has spent his billions funding organizations dedicated to leftist causes. One of the causes with the greatest impact has been funding “Soros prosecutors”—hard-left lawyers who refuse to prosecute criminals but enthusiastically prosecuted Trump and other conservatives. It now appears that some large amounts of the money the Soros organizations used to get these prosecutors in office came from USAID.

The story begins with the Tides Foundation and the Tides Center, a grant-giving organization. Here’s a short version of what Discover the Networks (“DtN”) says about these two related organizations.

The set-up is that the Tides Foundation and the related (although legally distinct) Tide Center are two sides of a public charity that operates as a clearinghouse between wealthy leftists and hard-left institutions. By donating to Tides, the donors aren’t seen as having a direct connection with radical groups. Leftist non-profits can also get money from Tide and then funnel it to their affiliated for-profit organizations. The whole thing was set up as a scam and a cover.

Per DtN, these are just a few of the leftist causes Tides funds:

Among the crusades to which Tides contributes are: radical environmentalism; the “exclusion of humans from public and private wildlands”; the anti-war movement; anti-free trade campaigns; the banning of firearms ownership; abolition of the death penalty; access to government-funded abortion-on-demand; and radical gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender advocacy. The Foundation is also a member organization of the International Human Rights Funders Group, a network of more than six-dozen grantmakers dedicated to financing leftwing groups and causes.

The DtN page has a seemingly endless list of leftist organizations that get money from Tides.

And then there’s the Soros connection...

After 9/11, Tides started getting huge sums of money from George Soros’s infamous Open Society Foundation (which has roughly $11 billion in assets), which is another hard-left organization dedicated to the West’s destruction in favor of an imaginary one-world paradise. The Tides Foundation, in turn, sent that money to Soros’s Shadow Party, which funds the Democrat party. (I’m not saying this is money laundering because that’s an accusation with criminal connotations, and I have no knowledge of criminal activities. I will say, though, that a lot of money was moving between entities.)

Beginning about a decade ago, George Soros began funding campaigns for people who became known as the “Soros prosecutors.” Local prosecutorial races, which once had a few thousand spent on them, suddenly started seeing hundreds of thousands, and even millions of dollars pouring in, totaling about $50 million to elect 75 prosecutors nationwide.

Every one of those prosecutors is a radical leftist who immediately set about remaking the local justice system in accordance with leftist values: Criminals are victims of the system and should not be prosecuted; Republicans are enemies of the people and should be prosecuted. Some of these prosecutors are wreaking havoc on a scale that doesn’t make the news; others have done such horrible things that their names hit the headlines:

Kim Gardner, the woman who used false charges to destroy Eric Greitens, Missouri’s Republican governor, and whose tenure was distinguished by slandering the police, violating open records laws, persecuting the McCloskeys for defending their property against BLM rioters, discriminating against employees on racial grounds, and letting the most egregious criminals walk free.

Lawrence Krasner, the Philadelphia DA who just promised to prosecute the pardoned January 6ers. He couldn’t name a crime, though. He seemed to be operating on the Lavrentiy Beria principle of “show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

Andrew Warren, the Florida prosecutor who announced that he would no longer prosecute entire categories of criminal activities because he didn’t like the Florida laws. Governor Ron DeSantis fired him.

George Gascón, a District Attorney who managed to break both the San Francisco and Los Angeles criminal justice systems. He was finally voted out of office in L.A. this past November.

Kimberly Foxx, the Cook County Chicago prosecutor who turned the criminal justice system into a revolving door, creating a staggering wave of violence in already beleaguered Chicago.

And then there’s Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, who brought an utterly spurious and quite obviously political case against Donald Trump for allegedly criminal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Without exception, the Soros prosecutors, most of whom received money from the Tides organizations, have been disastrous for their communities and, in Bragg’s case, for America as a whole. (Although one could argue that Bragg’s manifest political persecution of Donald Trump helped return Trump to the White House, which, to date, has been an incredibly good thing.)

Thus, there’s a straight line from Soros to Tides to corrupt prosecutors.

But what does this have to do with USAID? Well, back in October 2020, when no one was paying too much attention (COVID, BLM, the election), and USAID-funded mainstream media outlets were busy quashing stories that harmed Democrat interests, USAID was Funding the Tides Center (emphasis mine):

Nearly $170 million in government grants has passed through a liberal dark money behemoth that houses numerous left-wing groups, including the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tax forms show. The taxpayer-funded grants were disbursed to groups through the Tides Center, a San Francisco-based nonprofit incubator that wealthy liberal donors use to bankroll progressive causes. A number of radical left-wing groups have fallen under the auspices of the Tides Center, which acts as a "fiscal sponsor" to nonprofits by providing its 501(c)(3) tax and legal status. This arrangement lets the groups under its umbrella avoid registering with the IRS. [snip] [Scott] Walter [president of the Capitol Research Center] noted that the Tides Center's recipient profile on USASpending.gov, which posts government grants, shows $34 million in federal funding since 2008. The grants were primarily from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Ultimately, these malevolent individuals—the ones who ripped apart American communities and used their public positions to wage war against Donald Trump and the Republican party—weren’t Soros prosecutors; they were American taxpayer prosecutors. But while the destruction has long been George Soros’s goal, the American taxpayers didn’t agree to this. Moreover, unlike Georgie Soros, who is rotting away in his home like the portrait of Dorian Gray, these same taxpayers have suffered terribly because of this covert, unethical, and quite possibly illegal abuse of their money.

Image (edited) by Grok AI.