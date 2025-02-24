The Zeitgeist passes Germany by with these election results

Some elections are hard to fathom.

Amid a wave migrant attacks, greenie energy devastation costing the country its global competitiveness, and a surge of populist conservative victories from political upstarts elsewhere -- in Italy, Netherlands, and other parts of Europe, as well as the U.S., El Salvador, and Argentina, Germany opted for the same-old stale conservatives who brought them to the state of where they are.

According to NBC News:

Merz is very much a globalist:



GERMANY - The Globalists win again.



New chancellor Friedrich Merz is their perfect pick.



▪️Ex Chairman of Blackrock Germany

▪️Dedicated to deeper EU integration

▪️member of the WEF’s Board of Trustees

▪️ regular atendee WEF in Davos

▪️attended Bilderberg Group meetings… pic.twitter.com/kkG3hPwTfw — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) February 24, 2025

Sure, they threw a nest of leftist vipers out, which I suppose is an improvement. The far-left SPD trashed Germany's energy production in the name of going green, mismanaged the country's economy, spent up a storm, left Germany a military weakling, and opened the country's borders to the absolute bottom of the barrel in illegal immigrants, enforcing no laws against them, which has led to a string of terror attacks and a sea of crimes. presumably, the CDU/CSU, led by the inexperienced and unfortunately named Friedrich Merz (can we call you 'Fred'?), will hopefully clean up at least some of that. And on the bright side, NBC News described the results as "causing dismay," forgetting that every election has a winner and a loser and one of them is going to be unhappy.

But the upstart AfD should have won, not the stodgy CDU/CSU, if Germany were ride the world's populist trend. Call me impatient, but they should have won. They could have joined the Trump-like nations, brought back law and order, thrown the illegals out, ended green nonsense, and restored their nation's greatness. Their moment seemed to be now, but they didn't win. Sure, they made gains, but they didn't win. How many times have we heard this kind of story in Europe?

Germany just held their election.



They require photo ID and use paper ballots. They hand-count the votes of each station one by one. No electronic voting machines due to security concerns.



50 million votes.

It was all done in 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/542MgrGVXX — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 24, 2025

Worse still, Merz has stated that he plans to form a coalition with the outgoing SPD leftists, the third-place finishers who took 18% of the vote, their worst result in decades, bypassing the AfD because he considers them basically Nazis, ignoring that Nazis carried 'socialism' right there in their name as well as game. That pretty well means the socialists will be calling the shots, given the experience we know here in the states of RINOs aligning with leftists. They all go leftist when that happens. The AfD will be completely shut out of power, much as France's upstart party led by Marine Le Pen got that number pulled on them a couple years earlier.

For us, the Germans will probably be a pain in the keister, with Merz stating he will distance himself from the U.S. If that means Germany pays its NATO bills and adopts a responsible energy policy, we can salute them anyway. If that means Germany gets rid of its open immigration and at least repatriates criminals, even better. But more likely, they will just obstruct the U.S. in the name of consensus or what the U.N. wants, making themselves a drag on the alliance.

Elon Musk, who loudly supported AfD, noted that it was young people, particularly in the battered east, who supported AfD in the greatest numbers, meaning, the picture isn't entirely bleak -- the young people will continue to build strength for this party as the older, more cautious, generation dies off.

As Rich Baehr has noted, movements take time to build strength and compared to the last election, this was impressive. The layered building of this party is continuing, much as has been seen elsewhere, because up until now, they were nowhere on the map. If the momentum continues, they will eventually win.

But oh, it's so disappointing to see that, as Thomas Lifson once told us, the Germans "just want to be nice people." That seems to be the dynamic here, and one can only hope that for Germany, it's not too late to change course and become the dynamic nation they ought to be.

Image: X screen shot