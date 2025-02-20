The View and a host of others demonstrate that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing -- and no knowledge is pernicious

False knowledge is damning.

Most sentient people know that the long-running daytime television program The View, is television for stupid people.

They do not watch it, and are aware of it only for the clips other outlets show for pure mockery.

Its founder, Barbara Walters, was a fine and intelligent woman, a superb interviewer, but the show has devolved into gibberish with hostesses who are quite literally dumb as rocks.

Over the years, there have been some intelligent conservative women on their panel, but they do not last. They are hounded off the show or quit for obvious reasons – there can be no rational conversation.

The latest bit of moonbattery is that View host Sunny Hostin declared that the 92% of black women who voted for Kamala Harris, are superior beings because they voted to save the country!

This is from NewsBusters:

“I'm part of the 92 percent of black women that voted to save the rest of the country. But the country wanted something else, and the country is getting something else! So, I'm resting.”

Hmmm. For Hostin, apparently skin color is quite literally everything and her barely black skin color makes her smarter than all those other women who voted for Trump. Has the woman never heard of MLK, Jr.? About the content of character? Does she understand the meaning of the word ‘character’? Perhaps not. That people like Hostin continue to believe that skin color is relevant to how one votes is both astonishing and lamentable. She only betrays her ignorance with such statements.

That she could not see and realize that Kamala Harris was monumentally unqualified to be vice president, let alone president, is a sad commentary on the lack of basic, essential knowledge of those in the media who presume to tell their viewers what to think and how to vote.

What Hostin revealed with that statement was her own lack of historical knowledge that informs one’s ability to judge who is and who is not capable of leading in any profession. It is not, and has never been, about skin color.

Our greatest living Supreme Court Justice is Clarence Thomas. Our greatest living economist is Thomas Sowell. Both are black. The left loathes them both. Like the other women on The View, Behar and Goldberg in particular, they seem to be mind-numbed morons, determined to impart their oh, so seriously biased and uninformed opinions to others.

The same can of course be said of countless other news readers who pretend to be journalists.

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan of CBS tried to tell Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Holocaust was the result of free speech! Not Hitler, not antisemitism, not national socialism but free speech! Rubio, shocked at the sheer silliness of her statement, eloquently refuted her.

Scott Jennings, who so far is surviving being on CNN, has the unenviable job of correcting the absurd commentaries of his fellow CNN panelists who, likewise, seem to know nothing beyond that which their far-left, woke superiors have filled their heads.

They are truly shocked when they are confronted with people who believe (know) the 2020 election was stolen, that J6 was a set-up, that the Russia hoax was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton, that all the lawsuits brought against Trump were fabricated out of whole cloth to destroy the man. Not one of those lawsuits were legitimate.

Silly women like Dana Bash, Kristen Welker, Kaitlan Collins, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, etc. one form or another of narcissists all, have no qualms about attacking as illegitimate any conservative, let alone President Trump and/or members of his cabinet.

Without question, they feel superior to any and all of them, just like Sunny Hostin.

Of course there are plenty of male newsreaders who are equally arrogant and ignorant; there are too many of them to name but the most egregious among them are slowly falling by the wayside – Chuck Todd, Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter and Wolf Blitzer, for example.

Jake Tapper and George Stephanopoulos should be next.

They are all tools of the left, the democrat party. Not one of them would ever deviate from their prescribed jobs as mouthpieces for the DNC, no matter how clear the facts to the contrary may be. They purposefully never avail themselves of any opposing narratives or factual information that might contradict their mandated talking points. They can’t. Their heads would explode.

The legacy media is over, by now obviously illegitimate, paid for with taxpayer dollars via USAID, staffed with people no smarter than the panelists on The View.

There is no wisdom in the mainstream media, only subservience to the left.

Sunny Hostin may enjoy believing that she and the 92% of black women who voted for Kamala Harris are superior beings but that surely insults the wiser 8% who voted for Trump and the increased numbers of Hispanic, black and white men who voted for Trump.

Some people are able to learn, others are not and never will be open to new facts. The Sunny Hostins, Dana Bashes, Kaitlan Collinses, etc. will never learn, will never cross those who pay their salaries for what they think are their lofty positions in the media, however low their ratings. It is who they are. There is no there there in any of them. They are cowards all. They have no core beliefs beyond their virtue-signaling leftism which the American people now realize is toxic to their way of life.

A revolution is underway. The old guard media who think themselves so important are utterly unknown to probably two generations of young people who get their news elsewhere and are awakening to the fact that their future has been stolen from them by the globalist, Marxist left. They are having none of it. They are cheering “captain chaos," RFK’s MAHA, Elon Musk and DOGE. It’s a new day.

Image: Screen shot from The View video, via YouTube