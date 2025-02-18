The deadliest mass crime wave in American history—who should be held accountable?

The Biden administration, under the direct authority of Cuban-born Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, oversaw the open-door welcoming of an estimated 11 million illegal aliens into the United States.

A significant number of these illegals were known violent criminals, some directly released from jail cells in their own countries with the understanding that they could openly travel to, and be welcomed into, the United States.

It was an unprecedented invasion of America fostered and directly supported by the very people tasked with protecting our nation’s borders and the country’s citizens and residents.

In the middle of all this, Mayorkas appeared several times before Congress and always told the same lie, “The border is secure.”

(It is widely understood that “Under Federal law, it is a crime to knowingly and willfully make a materially false statement to Congress punishable with up to five years in prison.”)

The Mayorkas-sponsored invasion triggered the greatest single massive crime wave in American history. In the years 2022–2024, figures released by the US Border Protection Agency reported illegal aliens were responsible for 72,066 total crimes committed by illegals during the four-year time frame when Mayorkas ran DHS.

This number included 80 homicides and 1,358 sexual assaults and related offenses.

Thousands of other crimes committed included illegal drug possession, illegal re-entry, illegal weapons possession, driving under the influence, burglary, robbery, and assault and battery among others.

These stats don’t even include the overwhelming flood of illegal and deadly drugs, including Chinese-supplied fentanyl, which killed and damaged thousands of Americans and wreaked havoc in our cities—and still does. It was widely reported that the Mexican cartels running the smuggling operations took over control of the border in many places.

So, who should be held accountable for this national disaster, this unprecedented crime wave?

﻿If someone comes to the door of your house and unlocks it and makes a known criminal aware that the door is open, and then the criminal comes through the door and shoots and kills the husband, rapes the wife, and then steals items from the house, is the person who unlocked the door and invited the criminal to enter an accessory to the crimes that were committed?

An accessory to a crime is described as, “a person who assists, but does not actually participate, in the commission of a crime . . . . An accessory must generally have knowledge that a crime is being committed, will be committed, or has been committed. . . . . The assistance to the criminal may be of any type, including emotional or financial assistance as well as physical assistance or concealment.”

Speaking of financial assistance, in the past week, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that it spent $22.6 billion on assistance to illegal immigrants from 2020 to 2024 as border crossings hit all-time highs.

All of this was triggered by the policies of Mayorkas.

I’m no lawyer, but I hope Pam Bondi is looking at this. At a minimum, Mayorkas needs to go to jail for life. It was his specific actions that led to this unprecedented string of murders, rapes, and vast criminal damage and destruction in America.

To make it clear, Mayorkas is in some large way responsible for the crimes, misery, and chaos spread across the country by the illegals he welcomed into the country.

There is no other way to think about it.

On the other hand, his actions are a major reason Trump was elected. Maybe he could be given a copy of the election results to read in his very tiny jail cell.

Former spy, foreign correspondent and international businessman, Frank Hawkins is the author of the novels “The Zurich Printout” and “Ritter’s Gold” and co-author of the hilarious novel “$ea Weed,” written together with his daughter Liv. Frank and his wife Inge live adjacent to the Everglades in a space they share with an alligator they call Fred.

Image: Public domain.