The auditors are coming! The auditors are coming!

It doesn’t take much effort to notice the flaming panic that Trump’s and Musk’s DOGE has imposed upon the Deep State and its regressive enablers. Right out of the gate, they’ve uncovered mountains of flagrant embezzlement — leaving the obvious question: why wasn’t this discovered years ago?

Presidents of both stripes seem to have looked the other way when it came to auditing the rivers of taxpayer money being released into who-knows-where by their own Executive Branch. From personal experience, I learned that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company is likely to perform a full audit when it acquires another business. The IRS is always selectively auditing its flock of taxpayers. So why not check up on the government itself?

The answer is simple: the government is a monopoly and is free of competitive pressure, which would cause it to maintain a high level of efficiency, let alone fair treatment of its “customers.” In the DMV and also, for example, Social Security, there should be a sign reading, “If you don’t like the service, you can always take your business to another government.”

In his 2011 book The Secret Knowledge: On the Dismantling of American Culture, David Mamet wrote that bureaucracies, both government and corporate, are almost completely immune to being punished for self-serving corruption. How? Because they are the ones tasked with enforcing the rules. Years ago, David S. Broder, then the dean of the Washington, D.C. press corps, wrote about The Permanent Government, which we now call the Deep State. Mamet used Hollywood as his example of private-sector bureaucratic corruption. Movie studios almost always have a vice president for development — yet no movies are ever produced resulting from development’s efforts.

Obviously, Trump’s second term is off to a better start than his first. Not only did he learn from his mistakes — such as being more careful to make sure his people were seriously committed to his mission — but, as Dennis Prager wrote last November, the Democrats left a really bad taste in many a mouth of now former Democrats. Hence Trump’s dominance in “swing” states and elsewhere.

Living in what some may call a deep blue urban core, I’ve noticed a fulminating anger rising up among the knee-jerk leftists now that the heads are actually beginning to roll. I suspect they were, at first, lulled into disbelief...but then the damage began to get done.

I still haven’t been assaulted for wearing a MAGA ball cap, and I also carry pepper spray when out and about. It’s kind of, sort of sad when people who (ahem) espouse the virtues of tolerance openly express such bigoted attitudes. But I’m used to it.

Image via Pixabay. Pixabay License.