The AP and other media outlets should look in the mirror when they complain about being silenced

The AP and other media outlets are whining loudly about the White House blocking the AP from being in the press room and on the plane. They claim they are being silenced, but that is not true. They can say and print whatever they want, but they aren’t entitled to be in the White House. There were a number of media outlets and reporters blocked during the Biden years, and Biden was caught multiple times with notecards indicating the friendly reporters he could call on, icing out those who might confront his bad policies.

The AP is basically complaining that the White House wants them to recognize the Gulf of America as… the Gulf of America, with the AP saying this:

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said Tuesday that ‘this is about the government telling the public and press what words to use and retaliating if they do not follow government orders. The White House has restricted AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a location.’

Perhaps Easton should look in the mirror: the AP tells its writers what they can and can’t say about many things, the most notable one being “climate change” language; the AP mandates that journalists use “climate crisis” to describe “the current situation” — whatever that means — and also prescribes that its writers use “fossil fuels” to describe energies that are not fossilized.

There are a massive number of natural variables that affect the climate, and the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally. There is no scientific data that shows a direct link between temperatures and CO2 content or our use of oil. The temperature the last 160 years has risen and fallen for significant periods of time while crude oil use has risen from around zero barrels per day to around 100 million barrels per day. Science would show that if there is no correlation no one can assume causation—but that doesn’t matter to the AP.

In 2015, the AP told its writers that they should not use the term “illegal immigrant” to describe illegal immigrants:

‘Illegal immigrant’ no more The AP Stylebook today is making some changes in how we describe people living in a country illegally.

In 2020, the media sought to silence anyone who wanted to investigate the Wuhan lab as the source of COVID. They basically spread the lie that it was a disproven conspiracy theory to support Anthony Fauci. How many deaths or illnesses from COVID were caused because the media was willing to silence and censor people based on nothing but a statement? They certainly didn’t require evidence that it was a disproven conspiracy.

Remember this?

The Washington Post corrected an article that described COVID-19 emerging from a Wuhan lab as a ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘debunked’ The Washington Post on Tuesday corrected a 2020 article which criticised Republican Sen. Tom Cotton for defending the claim that the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan China.

The public will certainly not be harmed because the AP or any other news outlet is not in the White House or the president’s plane. There are plenty of more reputable news outlets that can fill that vacuum.

