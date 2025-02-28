That GOP Majority? It’s REDACTED

To say yesterday’s “big reveal” of the Epstein files was a bungle is too kind. Ms. Bondi evidently knew late the night before that SDNY (Southern District of New York) had lied to her about the nature and quality of the “files on her desk” yet she a) let the suspense drag out until well after lunch time, and b) sent her hand-chosen messengers out for a photo-op with binders full of… nothing new.

She had to know what she did to these people. She made them look like fools. And yet none of them are hacked off at her. Amazingly, they are all putting out defenses of Ms. Bondi.

It must have been some meeting. Maybe they had lunch. I’ve heard the White House meatloaf is legendary. Maybe it was meatloaf day.

Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse, who has documented his displeasure with Ms. Bondi thoroughly (and this writer has no quibble with any of it) sees 2028 machinations in all of this, since many of the same people who were involved with DeSantis 2024 (and Cruz 2016) were those chosen for this… debacle.

It’s hard to see how any of this reflects well on anyone, but one thing it might’ve done, and this may explain a lot, is keep certain Republican representatives or certain Republican senators safe in their seats.

Did Attorney General Bondi get a gander at some names and have a word with President Trump? “Sir, if I keep my promise and release this, you can kiss the House and Senate goodbye.” And along with it, his presidency, because as sure as the sun rises in the east, Democrats (and even some RINOS) will move to impeach (and, this time, convict) Trump the second they get the chance.

So there is the possibility that Ms. Bondi fell on her sword yesterday. That’s the best possible shine on this mess, and frankly, I have my doubts, but it needed to be said. When you’re dealing with a one seat majority in the House and only three in the Senate, this has to be a consideration. To believe otherwise is to believe that not one of the 200+ Republicans in the House was ever caught with his pants down. The only question is, was he caught with his pants down on an island in the Caribbean? And is his name in that file on the Attorney General’s desk? One must have similar concerns across the Capitol in the Senate. They’re a randy bunch….

So, we shall see. But in the meantime, we maintain our majorities… for now.

Image from Grok.