Sometimes retribution and justice are the same thing

Now I'd like someone to tell me there is no drama in real life!

― Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

The Democrats, who for nearly ten years have tried to destroy Donald Trump, in their wildest dreams never expected him to become president again.

They truly believed they had successfully ruined him forever.

This bit of Trumpian history is reminiscent of the story told in The Count of Monte Cristo.

Alexandre Dumas’s book, published in 1845-46, contains the themes of goodness, naivete, betrayal, retribution, and justice.

What the left tried to do to Trump in several ways mirrors what was done to Dumas’s protagonist, Edmond Dantes.

People he trusted and believed were his friends betrayed him in the most devastating ways; though innocent, he was sent the island prison of Chateau d’If where he spent fourteen years enduring sadistic abuse. It is a rich and complex story with which everyone should be familiar. It is a timeless tale.

Throughout human history people betray others as a matter of course and feel no guilt for doing it.

In what realm does this habit of betrayal thrive endlessly?

The swamp of American politics, Washington, D.C.

D.C. is not only a swamp, it is a pit of vipers who are willing to betray anyone if they will benefit financially or for power or leverage gained in the process. They play a vicious game in the seat of our government. The worst of them are used to winning and feel no compunctions about winning by any means necessary.

If you wish to discover the guilty person, first find out to whom the crime might be useful.

― Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

Despite their best efforts, Trump was not sent to prison as Edmond Dantes was, but he endured the trials of Job defending himself.

He was cheated out of his second term in 2020 but there was still a peaceful transition to the illegitimate Biden presidency.

Trump returned to Florida and the Dems assumed he was never to be heard from again. They believed they had destroyed the man for all time. But like Edmond Dantes, he rose again, with a new knowledge of how corrupt the swamp actually is. He began to learn just who were his and the country’s enemies and he decided to run for the presidency again.

At that juncture the left ramped up their plans to ruin him. Again, they failed. He won and is now seeking, wreaking, justice for all for whom justice was denied, himself included. Justice, at times, is or can be, justifiable retribution.

Trump and his family, all of whom spent hundreds of hours being interrogated for the entirely fabricated Russia hoax and its various spun-off indictments against anyone and everyone in Trump’s realm have every right to justice.

Then there are the thousands of people who were in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Some of them entered the Capitol, guided there by the Capitol police who opened the doors and escorted them into the building. Outside, the protestors were largely peaceful. It was the Capitol police, no doubt aided by a team of undercover FBI, DOJ, and/or CIA agents commonly known as provocateurs, who first fired flash bangs into the crowd, setting off the fear and violence that followed.

There is so much evidence that what happened that day was a set-up, designed to ensure no recounts were authorized, so that the rigged election would be certified by cowardly Senators, so afraid for themselves, they fell for the scheme, fake pipe bomber and all.

Back to The Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond Dantes spent fourteen years on that island prison of unimaginable cruelty and deprivation. But while there he is schooled by an imprisoned priest in all things – languages, philosophy, physical fitness, self-defense, literature, etc. and the location of a treasure so vast that he would and could return to his old life as a wealthy man.

He could and would revisit the men who betrayed him, who believed him to be dead, just as Trump’s betrayers believed him to be politically dead. And like Dantes, Trump returned having spent four years learning all about the deep state and its swamp dwellers, who they are, just how egregiously they broke laws in order to destroy him.

President Trump deserves justice as surely as the hundreds of J6 political prisoners, now thankfully pardoned, do.

See Jenna Ryan’s column on how she was brutalized by one of the many sadistic prosecutors. For all those who have read Julie Kelly’s reports from the many trials she attended, all about the horror visited upon those people so unconstitutionally, the delight in so many of them being fired is palpable.

As the returned Edmond Dantes takes justifiable revenge on his destroyers who, one by one, suffer what they deserve, so President Trump is constitutionally draining the swamp of those who broke countless law in their efforts to sideline him.

He who has felt the deepest grief is best able to experience supreme happiness.

― Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

Like Dantes, Trump has prevailed and is quickly righting many of the wrongs that our corrupt government has committed with previous impunity. The damage done to this nation during the four years of the Biden regime is becoming clearer and clearer, even to those who pretended he was sentient and running the country. Who was running the country? Biden’s cabal of incompetents? As their crimes against the country, the Constitution, the American people, President Trump and his family and allies are exposed, we can only cheer Trump’s fumigating the D.C. uniparty of its most corrupt denizens. Sadly, it is quite likely that innocent good people may be caught up in the house cleaning. There must be a way for them to find their way back to the jobs they did in good conscience.

There have been several films made of Dumas’s book, each one taking its own particular liberties with the original text.

The best of them is the 2002 production with Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce.

The more recent French version is an unsatisfying, meandering version without the warmth, romance and coherence of the 2002 film.

It is hard to watch either of them today without seeing the similarities to President Trump’s journey back to the White House.

In politics, my dear fellow, you know, as well as I do, there are no men, but ideas — no feelings, but interests; in politics we do not kill a man, we only remove an obstacle, that is all.

― Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

