Senate aide who filmed a porno video on Capitol Hill monetizes his degeneracy and starts selling ‘content’ on OnlyFans

Remember a couple of years ago when a young Democrat staffer filmed himself engaged in gay, anal sex with an unidentified partner in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room, which was then “leaked” online, before claiming that he would “never” do anything to “disrespect” his workplace.

Yeah, okay.

According to a new report out at The Washington Free Beacon, he’s now monetized his obscene proclivities and lifestyle, and is selling his hardcore “content” on pornographic social media platforms like OnlyFans and Just for Fans for just $9.99 a month… under the name “Senate Twink”, a nod to his time in government. (A “twink” is a gay man who typically acts as the submissive partner.)

So much for the deep “respect” he claimed to have for his former job and workplace—nothing says dignity like monetizes one of the grossest scandals in American history (at least, to which the public is privy) and peddling cheap, gay pornography; he’d also been warned about his social media content before the workplace sex tape made headlines, once posting a picture from what looked like a work dinner with a caption about “trying to resist the urge” to suck on a (gay) congressman’s fingers who was also present for the meeting. Seriously, what is wrong with these people.

As the Free Beacon item notes, none of this really rules out his return to American (Democrat) politics. David Hogg somehow secured the DNC’s vice-chair position, Anthony Weiner is out of prison after spending six years in the can for sexting a young girl and ready to do some damage on New York’s city council, and a new report today revealed that Andrew Cuomo, the former governor who resigned in disgrace amid credible reports of sexual harassment, is preparing a run for New York City mayor.

What is it about the Democrat party that attracts the scummiest and most despicable individuals, before giving them a platform and position in their movement?

Gross…gross…gross!

Image from Grok.