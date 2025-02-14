Schadenfreude: Pampered greenie princelings set to jet into Brazil's COP30 rainforest summit told to 'sleep under the stars'

NOT FINISHED, DON'T PUBLISH YET, FINISH SOON.

The global elites of the Paris climate accord, known as COP30, are jetting off to their next summit on plumes of private jet exhaust, this time to their holy grail -- the rainforest in Brazil to virtue signal for the rest of us.

They are in for a surprise.

According to the Associated Press:

Officials estimate that about 50,000 people will attend the summit, scheduled to take place Nov. 10-21. Last year in Baku, Azerbaijan, the official tally was 54,148. Before that, in Dubai, attendance reached a record 83,884. Neither the federal government nor the Para state government responded to questions about the number of rooms currently available in Belem, a bustling and impoverished metropolis of 2.5 million people and the median income is $920 per month. Those who booked more than a year in advance secured lower prices, but many of those reservations have already been canceled without explanation—a common practice in the hospitality business ahead of major events. Another issue is the increasing prices of accommodations already booked. One European nonprofit reserved a room for $2,000 in December, only to see the price rise to $7,200 two weeks later.

Oh, but it gets worse, according to AP:

On Booking.com, one of the last available hotel rooms listed, a flat apartment, is going $15,266 for one person, up from $158 for the same category currently—a 9,562% increase. A 15-day stay during the conference in November would total $228,992, enough to buy a four-bedroom apartment in one of Belem’s top neighborhoods. On Airbnb, a room with a shared bathroom in Ananindeua, a poor city near Belem, is listed at $9,320 per day. A comparable room today could be rented for as little as $11 per day. In more upscale neighborhoods, renting an apartment that accommodates eight people costs up to $446,595 for a two-week stay.

Image: