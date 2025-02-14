Schadenfreude: Pampered greenie princelings set to jet into Brazil's COP30 rainforest summit advised to 'sleep under the stars'

The global elites set to attend the Paris climate accord, known as COP30, will be jetting off to their next summit on plumes of private jet exhaust in November, this time to their holy grail -- the rainforest city of Belém in Brazil.

They are in for a surprise.

According to the Associated Press:

Officials estimate that about 50,000 people will attend the summit, scheduled to take place Nov. 10-21. ... Neither the federal government nor the Para state government responded to questions about the number of rooms currently available in Belem, a bustling and impoverished metropolis of 2.5 million people and the median income is $920 per month. Those who booked more than a year in advance secured lower prices, but many of those reservations have already been canceled without explanation—a common practice in the hospitality business ahead of major events. Another issue is the increasing prices of accommodations already booked. One European nonprofit reserved a room for $2,000 in December, only to see the price rise to $7,200 two weeks later.

Oh, but it gets worse, according to AP:

On Booking.com, one of the last available hotel rooms listed, a flat apartment, is going $15,266 for one person, up from $158 for the same category currently—a 9,562% increase. A 15-day stay during the conference in November would total $228,992, enough to buy a four-bedroom apartment in one of Belem’s top neighborhoods. On Airbnb, a room with a shared bathroom in Ananindeua, a poor city near Belem, is listed at $9,320 per day. A comparable room today could be rented for as little as $11 per

Obviously word has gotten out on the green-focused locals that greenie summits are loaded with officials coming in on bottomless government expense governments. Just yesterday, EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin uncovered a $20 billion slush fund, that was shoveled out the door ahead of President Trump's entry, onto the vast army of NGOs focused on green energy and green 'sustainability. For the local talent in rainforest Belém, green to them meant cash, and they took their opportunities. They know the inflationary effect of too much cash chasing too few goods -- and the prices have now gone sky high out for this particular market, the one that virtue-signals about global warming and romanticizes the rainforest. In reality, it's a hostile jungle full of things with big teeth that want to eat you, with a few vast Brutalist cement cities full of run-down slums that don't have much of any of the five-star accommodations to which the global elites are accustomed.

But it gets worse still.

Supply and demand is another factor driving the shortage of hotel rooms, and the government could not be more blase about the problem for the princelings who need fancy places to stay to advertise their status and showcase Brazil's event-organizing chops.

Get a load of this advice from Brazil's jurassic socialist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the attendees.

If there aren’t enough hotel rooms in Belém for COP30 climate summit, “let them sleep under the stars,” Lula says. “It will be marvelous.”

Have fun guys 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZKm5JxoUCd — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) February 14, 2025

That sounds like ... fun (for us, who are going to be laughing at these clowns.)

From the Brazilian newspaper Metrópoles, via Google Translate:

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reaffirmed this Thursday (2/13) that the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, will be held entirely in Belém, Pará, even with infrastructure issues to be resolved. The head of the Executive traveled to the city and, among other commitments, will visit construction sites in places that will host the event, scheduled for November. Since the announcement of the COP in the capital of Pará, the possibility of dividing the meetings into cities with more infrastructure to host large events has been raised. However, the president guaranteed that the conference will be in Belém, “no matter what”. He also said that he will not “decorate the city” and if the authorities cannot sleep in a 5-star hotel, they should “sleep looking at the sky”. “Let Belém be whatever it is. Let the people be whatever they are, it is here. They [foreign authorities] have to know how much a sting from a carapanã hurts. They need to know that we are happy, hard-working, and cheerful people. We have poor people, but we are proud. They need to know how we live,” said the president.

A carapanã, according to Wikipedia in Portuguese, is an anopheles mosquito known to carry malaria and dengue.

It's almost like having one's own Olympic green swimming pool.

Brazil really knows how to crank out these international events.

They don't care if the global elites pay exorbitant rates or get themselves a date to sleep outside.

It reminds me of Hugo Chavez's response to a potable water breakdown in next-door Venezuela, advising the locals to dump a bucket of water on themselves because "it's so refreshing."

Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of pampered princelings.

