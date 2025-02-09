Revisiting Benghazi

In this writer’s opinion, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton committed treason surrounding the debacle in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012.



In this 1950s, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed for treason, for supplying nuclear weapons secrets to the Soviets. Obama, Hillary and possibly several others knowingly provided similar game-changing technology to several of our enemies in bad judgment that amounts to treason.

Treason has no statute of limitations. The penalty is life imprisonment, or death. Prosecuting them wouldn’t be Lawfare, because Lawfare involves exaggerated charges or selective prosecution. This is neither.



And neither Obama nor Hillary were pardoned. Both committed treason by providing “aid and comfort” to the Taliban, ISIS and a Libyan militia group called Ansar al-Sharia (AAS), which became an al-Qaida franchise.



In 2012, Obama was president, Hillary was secretary of state, and David Petraeus was CIA director. The latter is an old school, anti-DEI general who had been commanding U.S. forces in Afghanistan, until he was replaced by a DEI advocate in July 2011.



Team Obama, through Hillary’s State Department, was directing shipments of Russian- and Chinese-made small arms (AK-47s, RPGs), via a broker in Qatar, to AAS and other “moderate Libyan rebels.”



Petraeus advised against this, saying AAS was high risk to join al-Qaida. Team Obama did it anyway, relying on “better advice” from other, more left-wing advisors. AAS overthrew strongman Moammar Gadhafi, capturing enormous quantities of weapons, and then promptly joined al-Qaida.



The same Qatar gunrunner was then used to supply “moderate Syrian rebels” against the Bashar al-Assad regime. Again, Petraeus advised against it, saying they were high risk to join ISIS. This time, he refused to use CIA assets to facilitate weapons shipments.



Obama and Hillary doubled down on their bad judgment, sending not only thousands of small arms, but hundreds of millions of U.S. tax dollars and some shoulder-fired “Stinger” heat-seeking AA missiles, to the Syrian rebels.



The Qatar gunrunner they used was still supplying AAS, and included some Stinger missiles. AAS passed along some Stingers to the Afghanistan Taliban, who fired one to force down a U.S. Chinook helicopter.



The Chinook would have exploded, with everyone on board killed, if the untrained Taliban had known about arming the missile before firing it. Petraeus had to assume they wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. The unexploded missile’s serial number traced to the Qatar gunrunner, who admitted he’d sent it to AAS.



Operations throughout the Middle East were curtailed, because Stingers had fallen into terrorist hands, targeting U.S. aircraft. Obama and Hillary got daily intel briefings, so they had to know all of this.



Hillary sent Christopher Stevens, Obama’s ambassador to Libya, to our Benghazi consulate to try a buyback of the Stingers from AAS, and continue Hillary’s gunrunning to the Syrian rebels. But upon receipt of their weapons and cash, the Syrian rebels joined ISIS — again, just as Petraeus had predicted.



Then came the Benghazi attack. Four Americans died, including Stevens. A Special Ops rescue team was within range to prevent these deaths, but was ordered to stand down.



The attack had come from AAS. The chance that AAS would use our own Stingers against our aircraft was a factor in deciding to not send a rescue mission.



Emergency messages from the consulate, reporting they were targeted by accurate small arms fire — indicating trained soldiers had attacked, not random armed civilians — were kept secret.



Team Obama’s cover story, repeated by Susan Rice on all five Sunday talk shows, was that the attack was a “spontaneous demonstration” by enraged Libyan civilians, in response to some YouTube video. Petraeus refused to confirm this cover story.



As so often happens whenever a conservative like Petraeus becomes inconvenient for Obama’s Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS), “evidence” involving a woman was magically revealed at just the right moment. This DPDS strategy has been used against conservatives from Clarence Thomas, to Trump, to Matt Gaetz, to Brett Kavanaugh.



Allegedly, Petraeus had an extramarital affair and mishandled classified documents as a result. DPDS propaganda bureaus, once known as “news media,” reliably spin-doctored everything in favor of Team Obama and against Petraeus. DNI James Clapper, a reliable left-wing DPDS operative, forced Petraeus to resign as the fall guy. Benghazi’s cover story got Team Obama through the November election.



Questions regarding Qatar’s delivery of Stingers to AAS, and indirectly to the Taliban and ISIS, are: what did Team Obama know, and when did they know it?



If Hillary and Obama knew about this pipeline, and left it open and flowing for even a day after they knew, they knowingly provided Stingers as “aid and comfort,” to ISIS, the Taliban and/or AAS, now an Al-Qaida subsidiary. It substantially enabled both these enemies, crippling our ability to operate aircraft at low altitudes anywhere in the Middle East.



Compounding this folly, the Taliban was aware that Obama and Hillary had handed out Stingers without Congressional oversight. This was illegal, and would have destroyed Hillary’s chances in 2016.



The Taliban blackmailed Team Obama into a one-sided prisoner exchange in 2014: five Taliban generals, who instantly returned to the field against U.S. forces, for Bowe Bergdahl, a sergeant and known deserter.



The cumulative damage was enormous. In fact, it was treason. Pam Bondi, James Comer and John Thune should investigate it, loudly.



Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Screen shot from X video