Restoring the FBI’s mission: a plan for reform

The FBI was once the envy of law enforcement agencies worldwide. Now, it’s a cautionary tale. Once trusted to root out corruption, it has become mired in its own. If America is to believe in federal law enforcement again, reform isn’t enough—it will take a reckoning.

The many dedicated rank-and-file agents deserve better. More importantly, so do the American people.

President Trump’s executive order to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies, including the FBI, is an essential first step, but it is just that—step one. DEI has done more than introduce radical ideology; it has warped hiring, training, and promotion structures, fostering an internal culture that values politics over professionalism. Rooting it out will take far more than a memorandum—it requires bold, systemic reform.

Refocusing on Mission Readiness

Director-designee Kash Patel already knows a hard truth: The FBI’s problems run deeper than a handful of scandals. Over the past decade, the leadership from Washington has caused the Bureau to drift from its core mission—protecting Americans, enforcing the law without bias, and safeguarding national security.

Instead of focusing on terrorism, violent crime, and border security, leadership diverted resources toward politically charged investigations. The damage is evident—public trust in the FBI has been deeply shaken. To restore credibility, Patel must refocus the Bureau on its core mission with a bold, results-driven reform agenda that prioritizes operational excellence and national security. That begins with the following critical measures:

Physical Fitness Requirements: The FBI must augment rigorous fitness standards with minimal waivers to prepare all agents for the physical demands of federal law enforcement, particularly in high-risk fields such as counterterrorism, border security, and fugitive apprehension.

Mandatory Drug Screenings: The FBI must hold its agents to the highest ethical and professional standards. To reinforce discipline and maintain integrity in law enforcement, all agents with less than five years of service should be randomly screened for illicit drugs every 30 days.

Mental Health Evaluations :The stress of working for the Bureau is immense, but lax hiring protocols in recent years have only worsened the problem. Periodic mental health assessments help safeguard agents, the Bureau, and the American public.

Field Office Rotations: Currently, most agents are transferred only twice over a 20-year career, fostering an insular, D.C.-centric headquarters. A cloistered HQ fuels political entrenchment, distorting decision-making up and down the chain of command. Patel must implement a large-scale rotation policy, allowing the director flexibility to redeploy agents based on operational needs while ensuring no faction remains embedded in the Beltway. Moving agents to regional field offices will break up partisan cliques and strengthen connections to the communities the Bureau serves. Will some long-tenured D.C. agents opt for early retirement rather than adapt? Absolutely. But that would be a feature, not a bug, in restoring the Bureau’s integrity.

Rapid Deployment to Border Areas: The FBI must play a more substantial role in securing the border and assisting DHS in tracking and apprehending illegal immigrants and known terrorists. Federal law enforcement resources should target real national security threats, not waste them on manufactured political scandals.

Enhanced Firearms Proficiency: Agents must not only meet but exceed rigorous firearms training standards. Tactical readiness is not optional.

Mandatory Civics Education: FBI agents are not just law enforcement officers but guardians of the Constitution. Every agent should undergo mandatory civics training focusing on the following:

Civil liberties

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights

The limits of federal authority

The FBI cannot restore public trust if its agents do not fully understand—and respect—the rights they are sworn to protect.

Strict Accountability for Abuses of Power: The FBI’s credibility crisis was the progeny of partisan power abuses, including:

Politically motivated investigations

Lawfare against political opponents

The misuse of FISA warrants

There must be consequences for those who weaponized their positions, including legal accountability within the bounds of the law, removal from leadership, and ultimately separation from the Bureau.

Zero Tolerance for Insubordination: Reform is impossible without discipline. Any agent who obstructs reform or undermines leadership must be placed on an immediate improvement plan with clear benchmarks for demonstrable progress—or separated from the Bureau. The FBI is a hierarchical law enforcement agency operating under the direction of the President and the Director. Insubordination cannot be tolerated—if an agent refuses to carry out the Bureau’s mission with integrity and impartiality, that agent no longer belongs in the FBI.

Rebuilding the Bureau’s Credibility

Under Washington’s leadership, the FBI’s priorities became increasingly political, eroding trust across the country. Consider the following:

Donald Trump’s home was raided—with conveniently leaked details meant to damage him politically. The Steele Dossier. The doctored FISA email. Crossfire Hurricane. The list of politically motivated abuses goes on. Hillary Clinton blatantly mishandled classified information—yet no charges were ever filed. Joe Biden stored classified documents in his garage—yet no high-profile raid, no media spectacle.

The American people see the disparity. They know the truth.

Patel Must Lead with Urgency

The Bureau’s credibility will not be restored overnight. True reform demands deep, structural change—not just to fix past failures, but to prevent future abuses.

Upon confirmation, Director Patel will have the chance to lead the most significant transformation in the Bureau’s history. To succeed, he must act with:

Urgency—Every day without reform further erodes trust.

Resolve—There will be resistance, but it must not deter the mission.

Discipline—Agents must remember they serve the American people, not political interests.

There is no room for half-measures. The time to act is now.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder and editor of The American Salient and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast.

