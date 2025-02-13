Remember ThemToo, rainbow allies

This article is for ThemToo—all Americans abused as kids in the past few generations, especially those harmed by homosexual perversion and incest.

It’s dedicated to the kids who are currently being abused, and the millions of adults who are American citizens who were sexually molested as children. Many of them are the psychologically Walking Wounded, permanently maimed, however good their lives may appear on the surface.

Some old folks in their 50s, 60s or even 70s still haven’t un-repressed childhood sexual trauma. Some just did yesterday.

These are the poisonous fruits of the Sexual Revolution: people permanently and most perversely scarred from abuse, increased child molestation, more incest, more uncles raping nephews, more fathers raping daughters, more out-of-wedlock births, children committing suicide, mothers killing children, more abortion, young folks permanently disfigured and chemically sterilized, and more families torn apart.

The next time you salute that queer Rainbow Flag, first think twice, and think of ThemToo. When you salute, what prideful sins are you paying homage too, and why? Are you being prideful in your compassion for perversion, and for perverts?

You cannot be a little pregnant, and you cannot be somewhat in favor of polyamory (swinging), or rather approving of homosexuality, buggery and fisting, or on the fence on whether you think gay male couples who buy children and give them a lavish lifestyle are fabulous or not. You cannot be swishy on perversion, if you want to tell the truth.

So, before you approve of gay marriage or any licentious lifestyle (or even give your approval of one who publicly lives such a lifestyle, even a “conservative”), think of ThemToo.

Which ones? All of the kids who are now being sexually abused by relatives, caretakers or family friends, enduring secret horrors which many won’t express for years and some may never reveal. Think of them.

Such children often feel guilty for the abuse, though they did nothing to deserve it. They might feel unworthy for decades after. They may feel corrupted. They may even have a psychotic break with reality, or commit suicide.

Imagine carrying such a weight. Think of ThemToo.

Put aside your Perversion Allyship, and think of ThemToo.

Because while the government refuses to study this matter, what fool would think that encouraging such perversions and Mengele-like child tortures would not result in more of the same? Of course we get more of whatever we promote; children’s hospitals are getting rich on child mutilation.

We have been promoting men having anal sex with each other, among other disgustingly wrong things. (I describe such things in print because failing to associate these acts with our concepts of “gayness” is what got us to this disastrously twisted place; please think in specific gross detail about what you are signing onto, before you agree, and quit being lily-livered and “nice”.)

Until The Donald came back we were supporting the sexual indoctrination of children by perverse adults. How’s that working out? Tragically, for ThemToo.

No more.

From here on out, the majority of us will always think of ThemToo when we consider opening the window further (or closing it some) on the perversion of this age.

We will remember them, and we will act accordingly. We will support and defend them, because they are our own neighbors, kin, classmates, co-workers and friends.

When the rest of society acts as if these people don’t exist, we’ll remind society of ThemToo.

