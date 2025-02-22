Qatar: The hidden enemy

Qatar is a small country of less than 5,000 square miles that wields enormous power due to its immense wealth, with which it has bought off politicians throughout Western Europe and North America. It has used its money to promote the jihadist Islam of the Muslim Brotherhood (M.B.) variety, along with anti-Western and antisemitic incitement. According to Dr. Udi Levy, former head of the Mossad’s Unit of Economic War against Terror, “Qatar has conquered Europe” and has great influence on some of the richest people in the U.S., many of them Jews, who lobby for this terror-supporting authoritarian regime.

According to the Deutsche Welle (D.W.), the Qatari investment fund Mayhoola owns Valentino, the Italian luxury brand, and Emerge, a fashion charity. It also owns, among many soccer clubs in Europe, the premier French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. Qatar owns the French department store chain Printemps and numerous luxury hotels in London, including the Ritz and Claridge. Other Qatari assets include the French clothing label Balmain and Pal Zileri of Italy. Qatar is heavily invested in giant German corporations such as Siemens, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Deutsche Bank. Qatar has a stake in London’s Heathrow Airport, Barclay’s Bank, and the Sainsbury supermarket chain in the U.K. In addition, most of the senior European politicians have been bought off by the Qataris, and the Qataris are doing the same in America.

The Qatari regime utilizes its controlled medium Al Jazeera (in English and Arabic) to defame Israel and promote Hamas and other M.B.-affiliated terrorist groups. Al Jazeera employed Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the massacres against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023 and coordinated efforts with Hamas to reshape the October 7 narrative. The Saudis kicked the Qataris out of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 2017 due to Qatar’s support of terrorism.

An additional method by which the Qataris further their influence is by contributing to major American universities and by purchasing Islamic academic chairs. Huge contributions made to top universities like Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell rob students of academic free thinking by following an Islamist-inspired imprint in social sciences and humanities. Concurrently, student groups such as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) receive enormous funding from Qatar, enabling them to coordinate massive anti-Israel and anti-Jewish protests and encampments, such as those at Columbia University and other U.S. campuses. According to Politico, the biggest donors to the anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses also include major Democrat party donors like Soros, Rockefeller, and Pritzker.

Qatari subversion of American education isn’t limited to universities; they have branched out to high schools. On January 27, the Qatar Foundation International (QFI) sponsored a continuing education event titled “Middle East 101” for public-school teachers in Phoenix, Ariz. It was hosted by the Arizona Department of Education, which is not surprising, given that QFI has donated over $450,000 to Arizona public schools (and over $30 million to public schools across the country). Teachers got a large helping of Islamist propaganda, designed to influence American schoolchildren and ultimately to advance Qatari foreign policy.

The state of Qatar, located on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and along the Persian Gulf, has a small population of about three million (only a third are native Arab Qataris), comprising mostly foreign workers held in conditions of slavery. In fact, in the construction of the 2022 World Cup facilities, over 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka died in Qatar. More sinister is the two-faced game the Qataris are playing with the Americans and Europeans. While investing in large American and European enterprises, they are also funding terror against Israel and the West.

Large reserves of gas and oil have elevated Qatar to one of the wealthiest nations in the world with a per capita income of $114,210, making it the fourth highest-income state per capita among the nations. But Qatar has used its wealth in nefarious ways, creating a global network that supports the Muslim Brotherhood’s aim of making the world the domain of Islam.

Yet this small Arab emirate was embraced by the Biden administrations as a major non-NATO ally. In January 2022, President Biden characterized Qatar as “a good friend and a reliable and capable partner” and this Islamist regime is being rewarded with America’s largest airbase in the Middle East.

The country Biden called a “friend” and a “reliable partner” would like nothing better than to subvert American liberties and replace our constitution with sharia (Islamic) law. Moreover, Qatar’s human rights record is atrocious. Homosexual relations in Qatar can be punished by death. Flogging and stoning are parts of the Qatari criminal code. Foreign workers in Qatar can be denied permission to leave the country, and these workers are not allowed to change employers. Qatari employers can rape female workers with impunity.

The Trump administration and the U.S. Congress must take decisive action against the Qataris by demanding full disclosure of all monies received from Qatar by universities and businesses. Universities that continue to allow the funding of violent hate groups, such as SJP, must be denied federal funds and be prosecuted. Qatari invasion of American high schools with their anti-Israel and anti-Western propaganda must be immediately stopped.

Qatar is not a neutral intermediary in the hostage negotiations with Hamas. It does Hamas’s bidding. Nor is Qatar a friend or ally of the U.S. or the West; it is a dangerous Islamist propaganda machine that uses the soft power of cash to subvert American institutions on behalf of Islamic triumphalism.

Image: LeafWriter via Pixabay, Pixabay License.